Major Occasion celebrates with big score

Dover, DE - Major Occasion A was impressive in winning the $27,500 Mares Open Pace at Dover Downs on Wednesday night.

Moments of Joy and Bettor Joy N left together for the early lead. Bettor Joy N aggressively pulled on Moments Of Joy at the quarter pole and cut the mile.

Major Occasion A, the even odds favorite left and settled into fourth.

Bettor Joy N cut the early fractions of 27.1 and :56.1.

At the half, Dexter Dunn called upon Major Occasion A, who grinded up on the outside and pressured Bettor Joy N at the three quarter pole. They sprinted to the three quarters in 1:23.1, a 27 flat quarter.

In the stretch, Major Occasion, who finished a disappointing 4th as the heavy favorite last week, kicked into another gear. She wore down Bettor Joy N in the late stages of the race and won by a head in 1:50.2.

It wasn’t the time of the race that was impressive but the way she won. Major Occasion A paced an individual last half in 53.2 and a last quarter 26.4. Temperatures were a balmy 49 degrees.

Bettor Joy N finished 2nd, which proved to be her best performance of the year. Jim King Jr. was her trainer and Tim Tetrick the driver.

Moment’s of Joy N. sat the pocket trip but could not gain on the leaders in the stretch. She finished third for trainer Bryan Truitt and driver Montrell Teague.

Major Occasion A, (Art Major -Fake Occasion-Fake Left), is a New Zealand bred. The 6 year old mare is owned by Enzed Racing Stable. Nifty Norman trains Major Occasion A.

Tomorrow (Thursday) Dover Downs is seeking entries to compete in a $50,000 Fillies and Mares Open Pace, to be raced next Wednesday March 4th. The entry box closes at noon. Post Time is 4:30 pm.