Major Reality ready for the test

Five-year-old mare Major Reality is ready for her most serious test in a wonderful harness racing career when she clashes with some of the State’s best pacers, including Bettors Fire, Run Oneover, Delightful Offer, David Hercules and Waylade, in the 2536m Functions At Gloucester Park Pace at Gloucester Park on Friday night.

Boyanup trainer-driver Justin Prentice declared that Major Reality’s second to stablemate The Parade last Friday week was the best run of her career.

“Now I think she can take the next step up, particularly from the No. 1 barrier,” Prentice said. “The plan will be to lead. The others will need to get the right run; we’ve got the draw advantage on them.

“The 2536m will be no trouble for Major Reality or for The Parade. I give both mares a realistic winning chance.”

Major Reality, by Art Major winner of the WA Oaks over 2536m two seasons ago, was purchased as a yearling in New Zealand for $31,000 and she has already earned $313,556 for owners John and Ron Wulff, Andrew Ditri and Ryan Hughes. She has had 27 starts for 16 wins, five seconds and three thirds.

The Parade, who will be driven by Tom Buchanan, is handily drawn at barrier three on Friday night and she should be in a prominent position throughout.

The Parade won for the 21st time from 52 starts when she trailed the pacemaker Dodolicious before sprinting home fast to beat Major Reality by just under three lengths. Major Reality had no luck whatsoever after starting from barrier two. She was badly inconvenienced when the pace slackened in the first lap and was shuffled back to tenth in the middle stages before sustaining a strong three-wide burst from seventh at the bell.

Chris Lewis gave punters a significant lead when he opted to drive Flaming Flutter in preference to Our Jericho. The Ross Olivieri-trained pacers are handily drawn at barrier two and four, respectively.

Flaming Flutter raced three back on the pegs and met with interference on the home turn before finishing strongly, out wide, to be fourth behind Cyamach in the Interdominion Consolation last Friday week. His most recent success was in the South Australian Cup at Globe Derby Park last January, but he will pay to follow.

Our Jericho, a winner at nine of his past 26 starts, will be handled by Chris Voak. It is well worth considering that he finished second to star pacer Hectorjayjay in an Inters heat at Bunbury three starts ago.

Run Oneover, Bettors Fire and Delightful Offer are top-flight performers who will start from the back line and are all capable of winning.