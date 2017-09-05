Day At The Track

Son of Somebeachsomewhere massive on Monday

12:58 PM 05 Sep 2017 NZST
Major Uptrend
Major Uptrend
World Wide Racing Photo

HARRINGTON, Del. - Crissman Inc. and Niss Allen Farm's Major Uptrend ($3.60, Tony Morgan) was a decisive winner Monday at Harrington Raceway in the harness racing featured $15,000 Open Pace in 1:51.3.

Trained by co-owner Tim Crissman, the Somebeachsomewhere 6-year-old was sent for the lead from post six early and never relented en route to a wire-to-wire score over Framed Art and Millenium Wheel. It was the 12th win of the year for Major Uptrend, a former $177,000 yearling.

Victor Kirby had a double on the program as did trainer Joe Columbo.

Live racing continues on a Monday through Thursday schedule through October 19. Post time is 5 p.m. nightly.

Matthew Sparacino


 

