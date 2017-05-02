Major Uptrend wins fifth straight

HARRINGTON, Del. - Crissman Inc. and Niss Allen Inc.'s Major Uptrend ($3.40, Tony Morgan) recorded his fifth straight win Monday at Harrington Raceway in the harness racing featured $17,500 Open pace in 1:50.3.

Remember Me VK was the early leader and set a hot pace with an opening quarter in 26.3 before Poisonous cleared the front at the half-mile marker in 54.4 seconds. Poisonous led the field to the three-quarters in 1:22.1 while 3-to-5 favorite Major Uptrend battled gamely on the outside and eventually surged by at the wire for a narrow win. Im Supersonic A was third.

Major Uptrend, a 6-year-old Somebeachsomewhere gelding, earned his 33rd career win for trainer Tim Crissman and surpassed $100,000 in seasonal earnings. Allan Davis won the first three races, including both halves of the daily double with Shellysblockbuster ($5.40) and Shootin To Kill ($3.20) before achieving a hat trick with Big Secret ($5.40).