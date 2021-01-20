Incentives to buy at Tasmanian Yearling Sale

Buyers at the 2021 Tasmanian Harness Racing Yearling Sale will have the added incentive of a $5,000 bonus for the first two-year-old win for any yearling sold at the sale.

All yearlings nominated for the sale are eligible for the rich Tasbred series for two, three and four-year-olds as well as Tasbred Bonuses of up to $6,000 for the horse’s maiden success as a two, three or four-year-old or older.

Furthermore, Tasracing will contribute $500 towards the cost of breaking in any yearling sold at the 2021 sale.

Yearlings are also eligible for the lucrative Vicbred and Breeders Crown series.

Graduates of previous Tasmanian Harness Yearling Sales include the Blue Bonnet and Belmont winner Written In Silk, the Evicus heat winner and Final placegetter Stepping Stones, Karalta Invader and the Belmont victor and Bandbox placegetter Better Amour.

The online catalogue can be accessed at tasracingcorporate.com.au

To order a hard copy catalogue and for further information contact Tasracing’s harness code lead Angela Barrett on phone (03) 6212 9307 or email a.barrett@tasracing.com.au

Peter Wharton