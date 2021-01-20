Day At The Track

Incentives to buy at Tasmanian Yearling Sale

12:24 PM 20 Jan 2021 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Tasmanian Yearling Sale, harness racing
Tasmanian Yearling Sale

Buyers at the 2021 Tasmanian Harness Racing Yearling Sale will have the added incentive of a $5,000 bonus for the first two-year-old win for any yearling sold at the sale.

All yearlings nominated for the sale are eligible for the rich Tasbred series for two, three and four-year-olds as well as Tasbred Bonuses of up to $6,000 for the horse’s maiden success as a two, three or four-year-old or older.

Furthermore, Tasracing will contribute $500 towards the cost of breaking in any yearling sold at the 2021 sale.

Yearlings are also eligible for the lucrative Vicbred and Breeders Crown series.

Graduates of previous Tasmanian Harness Yearling Sales include the Blue Bonnet and Belmont winner Written In Silk, the Evicus heat winner and Final placegetter Stepping Stones, Karalta Invader and the Belmont victor and Bandbox placegetter Better Amour.

The online catalogue can be accessed at tasracingcorporate.com.au

To order a hard copy catalogue and for further information contact Tasracing’s harness code lead Angela Barrett on phone (03) 6212 9307 or email a.barrett@tasracing.com.au

Peter Wharton

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Kindergarten Classic schedule for 2021
20-Jan-2021 18:01 PM NZDT
Pat Matters dominates Open Trot
20-Jan-2021 15:01 PM NZDT
Lane Of Stone a confident open trot winner
20-Jan-2021 12:01 PM NZDT
Billings Series to race a reduced schedule
20-Jan-2021 10:01 AM NZDT
Standardbred Owners Association Awards
20-Jan-2021 10:01 AM NZDT
Fusco Finals and a trotting showdown
20-Jan-2021 09:01 AM NZDT
Resolve, Prakas owner Hans Enggren dies
20-Jan-2021 05:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News