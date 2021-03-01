Day At The Track

Major upset in 400,000€ Prix de Paris

04:28 AM 01 Mar 2021 NZDT
Etonnant, harness racing
Etonnant and driver Anthony Barrier winning the Prix de Paris
LeTrot photo

Etonnant (7m Timoko-Migraine), off at 59/1 odds, was a wire to wire upset  harness racing winner of the Grand Prix de Paris (Gr. I Intermational, 4150 meters, purse 400,000€, 14 starters) this day at Paris-Vincennes.

The Marathon race time was 1.14.7kr by the winner piloted perfectly by Anthony Barrier for trainer/owner Richard Westerink. He also campaigned Timoko, a 36-time winner for 5,011,851€ earned. The winner was bred by Christian Guy Vignier and he now posts 13 career wins for 811,600€ earned. Etonnant in French means astonishing.

Etonnant was a powerful closer this day off his own modestly rated fractions (1.17.2kr at 1500 meters to go; 1.15.8kr at the 1000; 1.15.0kr with 500 meters remaining).

The 8.7/1 Diable de Vauvert (8m Prince d’Espace) was placed second from the dq of Flamme du Goutier, reined by Gabriele Gelormini for trainer Bertrand Le Beller. Third placed was 10/1 Moni Viking (8m Maharajah) reined by trainer Pierre Vercruysse for owner Jan Lyng.

Placed fourth was 64.1 Carat Williams (9m Prodigious) for Matthieu Abrivard, Placed fifth through seventh were 45/1 Chica de Joudes, 5.5/1 Delia du Pommereux and 24/1 Bahia Quesnot. Davidson du Pont was a miscue dq and Feerie Wood was a non-starter.

The Prix de Paris completed the Triple Crown of France Trotting, the other races won by Face Time Bourbon and Delia du Pommereux,

To watch the race replay, click here.

For full race results, click here.

LeTrot files/photos

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

 


 

