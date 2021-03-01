Major upset in 400,000€ Prix de Paris

Etonnant (7m Timoko -Migraine), off at 59/1 odds, was a wire to wire upset harness racing winner of the Grand Prix de Paris (Gr. I Intermational, 4150 meters, purse 400,000€, 14 starters) this day at Paris-Vincennes.

The Marathon race time was 1.14.7kr by the winner piloted perfectly by Anthony Barrier for trainer/owner Richard Westerink. He also campaigned Timoko, a 36-time winner for 5,011,851€ earned. The winner was bred by Christian Guy Vignier and he now posts 13 career wins for 811,600€ earned. Etonnant in French means astonishing.

Etonnant was a powerful closer this day off his own modestly rated fractions (1.17.2kr at 1500 meters to go; 1.15.8kr at the 1000; 1.15.0kr with 500 meters remaining).

The 8.7/1 Diable de Vauvert (8m Prince d’Espace ) was placed second from the dq of Flamme du Goutier, reined by Gabriele Gelormini for trainer Bertrand Le Beller. Third placed was 10/1 Moni Viking (8m Maharajah ) reined by trainer Pierre Vercruysse for owner Jan Lyng.

Placed fourth was 64.1 Carat Williams (9m Prodigious ) for Matthieu Abrivard, Placed fifth through seventh were 45/1 Chica de Joudes, 5.5/1 Delia du Pommereux and 24/1 Bahia Quesnot. Davidson du Pont was a miscue dq and Feerie Wood was a non-starter.

The Prix de Paris completed the Triple Crown of France Trotting, the other races won by Face Time Bourbon and Delia du Pommereux,

, Etonnant

Anthony Barrier

To watch the race replay, click here.

For full race results, click here.

LeTrot files/photos

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink



