Day At The Track

Majordan looking to defend title

07:02 PM 05 Feb 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Majordan,Harness racing

DEFENDING champion Majordan has opened as the favourite for Friday night’s Group 1 AVE Technologies Newcastle Mile. 

The Kevin Pizzuto-trained pacer is the $1.80 elect with TAB Fixed Odds over stablemate Picard at $2.20.

Both pacers have drawn beside each other with Majordan in three and Picard in four.

Driver Chris Geary is pleased with Majordan’s starting position.

“It’s really good, he comes out of barrier two with the removal of the first emergency so hopefully he can push forward and be handy,” said Geary.

“It looks a pretty suitable race for him.”

Majordan set the track record at Newcastle when winning last year’s Newcastle Mile clocking 1:51.4.

This edition of the Newcastle Mile received a major prizemoney boost and will carry a purse of $100,000 making it the only Group 1 race in the Hunter Region in all three racing codes.

The winner will also receive an automatic invitation to the $1million Miracle Mile on March 2.

AVE Technologies Newcastle Mile – GROUP 1 (1609m)

1   Little Rascal

2   Yayas Hot Spot (EM1)

3   Majordan

4   Picard

5   Loorrim Creek

6   Maximan

7   Rakarolla

8   Lombo Kotakinabalu (EM2)

9   Mattgregor

10            Ultimate Art

 

 

AMANDA RANDO

MEDIA & COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER

(02) 9722 6600 •  arando@hrnsw.com.au •  @Amanda_Rando

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

NJ purse subsidy bill may cut some stakes out
06-Feb-2019 10:02 AM NZDT
The Diva Clause Story from Joanne Young
06-Feb-2019 08:02 AM NZDT
Big M hosts endless Soup & Pasta this Friday
06-Feb-2019 08:02 AM NZDT
Can Austin Siegelman parlay success from 2018?
06-Feb-2019 06:02 AM NZDT
Stallion auction underway for New Vocations
06-Feb-2019 05:02 AM NZDT
70th season at Rosecroft starts Wednesday
06-Feb-2019 05:02 AM NZDT
Stall applications ready for Running Aces
06-Feb-2019 04:02 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News