Majordan looking to defend title

DEFENDING champion Majordan has opened as the favourite for Friday night’s Group 1 AVE Technologies Newcastle Mile.

The Kevin Pizzuto-trained pacer is the $1.80 elect with TAB Fixed Odds over stablemate Picard at $2.20.

Both pacers have drawn beside each other with Majordan in three and Picard in four.

Driver Chris Geary is pleased with Majordan’s starting position.

“It’s really good, he comes out of barrier two with the removal of the first emergency so hopefully he can push forward and be handy,” said Geary.

“It looks a pretty suitable race for him.”

Majordan set the track record at Newcastle when winning last year’s Newcastle Mile clocking 1:51.4.

This edition of the Newcastle Mile received a major prizemoney boost and will carry a purse of $100,000 making it the only Group 1 race in the Hunter Region in all three racing codes.

The winner will also receive an automatic invitation to the $1million Miracle Mile on March 2.

AVE Technologies Newcastle Mile – GROUP 1 (1609m)

1 Little Rascal

2 Yayas Hot Spot (EM1)

3 Majordan

4 Picard

5 Loorrim Creek

6 Maximan

7 Rakarolla

8 Lombo Kotakinabalu (EM2)

9 Mattgregor

10 Ultimate Art

