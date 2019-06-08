Make It A Double rallies for Open upset

Plainville, MA --- Bouncing back from a break and an outside post in recent starts, Make It A Double surprised the harness racing betting faithful and took the top prize in the $16,000 Open Handicap trot at Plainridge Park on Friday afternoon (June 7) at 12-1.

Make It A Double (Mark Athearn) got away fourth as even-money favorite Wings Of Royalty (Shawn Gray) marched at the head of the group to the quarter in :27.4 and the half in :57.2. With no one making a move and the field still in single file, Athearn finally pulled Make It A Double at the five-eighths pole and started the advance towards Wings Of Royalty.

Make It A Double drew alongside the leader just past three-quarters and the two then tangoed around the far turn. But by the time they hit the straightaway, Wings Of Royalty had faded out of contention and Make It A Double had established a clear advantage. A late charge by Jericho (Joe Di Stefano) in mid-stretch made it interesting for a moment, but Make It A Double stayed the course and hit the wire first in 1:55.

It was the fourth win of the year and all at Plainridge Park for Make It A Double ($26.40) who is owned by William Phipps and trained by Gretchen Athearn.

The $12,000 conditioned undercard trot went almost as fast as the feature as Sortie Hanover (Drew Campbell) took the lead just past the half and then stepped off to a :58 half and 1:26.1 three-quarters. From there he simply trotted away from the field by almost four lengths under no urging to win in 1:55.3 and establish a new lifetime mark.



Sortie Hanover --Tom Melanson photo

Also claiming his fourth win of the year, Sortie Hanover ($3.20) now has $37,055 on the card for owner Mark Ford. Elisha Lafreniere trains the winner.

Driver Drew Campbell had the hot hand in the bike on Friday winning four races on the card. Besides the aforementioned Sortie Hanover, Campbell also won with Vodkancaviar (1:57, $6.80), Gias Boy (1:57.4, $7.60) and Somekinda Hanover (1:56.4, $3.60).

Campbell came into the day with 4,995 career victories and despite having four trips to the winner's circle, came up one short of reaching the 5,000 win lifetime milestone. However it appears he won't have to wait long to achieve that goal as he has 10 drives at Scarborough Downs on Saturday (June 8).

Once again there were no unique winners in the Wicked Hi-5 pentafecta in either the sixth or ninth races today and as a result, there will be a $9,286 carryover pool available in the sixth race on Monday (June 10) when live racing resumes at Plainridge Park. Post time for the first race is 4 p.m.