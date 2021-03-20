Make It Come True circles field

Make It Come True won another tight harness racing Snowshoe Pacing Series leg in last-to-first fashion at Woodbine Mohawk Park on Friday, Mar. 19.

Ed Hensley brought his gelding straight to the back, trailing through the quarter in 27.2 and going first up at the half 56.4. The horse eliminated some of the gap before three-quarters in 1:25.4 but progressed little in the first half of the stretch.

Make It Come True started to make inroads at the eighth pole, but his wings truly unfolded with 1/16th to go as he stormed home and shot by the top two to win by a short nose in 1:54.3. He broke the heart of Lyons Liberty (James MacDonald), who finished second. Bettors Donttell (Mike Saftic) vied for the win but settled for third. The winner paid $4.50.

MAKE IT COME TRUE REPLAY

Make It Come True's repeat in the second leg improved his lifetime record to four-from-20 and his earnings to just shy of $50,000. Ashleigh Hensley trains the Captaintreacherous gelding for Bradley Maxwell of Guelph, Fred Kruszelnicki of Brooks, and Kenneth Frieder of Devon.

Major Makover avenged a first leg defeat in the second division, also coming from off the pace.

He left modestly with Louis-Philippe Roy at the lines, tucking into third prior to the turn. Roy sat contently through an opening quarter in 26.3, but a lively outside flow saw him shuffled to fourth by the half in 56 and seventh at three-quarters in 1:24.4.

Roy stickhandled the colt through traffic, found room with less than an eighth to go, and uncorked a glut of late pace to get by the two leaders and win by a length in 1:53.2. Modern Rock (James MacDonald) finished second, and P L Ozzy (Brett MacDonald) used a similar move to the winner to take third. A win ticket returned $8.80 for $2.

MAJOR MAKOVER REPLAY

Major Makover earned his second lifetime win from 12 tries and upped his career bankroll to more than $70,000 lifetime. Hutt Racing Stable of Malvern, Touchstone Farms Inc. of Guelph, Ozzie Mackay of Moncton, and Blake MacIntosh own the son of Art Major . MacIntosh also trains the horse.

The card also featured a $30,000 Preferred Handicap pace for fillies and mares. A persistent Ivana Flybye N ( Jody Jamieson ) captured it by driving on through a 27.2 opening quarter, maintaining the lead through 56 and 1:23.3 middle splits, and repelling late attackers to win by a head in 1:52. She paid $5.40. So Much More was second, and Gias Surreal took show.

IVANA FLYBYE N REPLAY

Ivana Flybye N is four for her last four, all at Mohawk, and 17-for-51 lifetime. Carmen Auciello trains the seven-year-old pacing daughter of American Ideal for owner Mt Stables Ontario Inc. of Scarborough.

Woodbine Mohawk Park will race next on Friday, Mar. 20, hosting 11 races beginning at 7:00 p.m. EST.