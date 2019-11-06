Make My Deo tops second Harrisburg session

Make My Deo was the sale topper on Day 2 of the Harrisburg Sale

Pacing colt Make My Deo was the top-selling yearling at Tuesday's (Nov. 5) second session of the Standardbred Horse Sale, purchased for $280,000 by Robert Cleary as agent for Bill Peshina's Royal Wire Products.

Through two sessions at the Pennsylvania State Farm Show Complex, a total of 468 horses sold for $32.65 million and average of $69,769. The gross is up 16.6 percent from 2018 when 473 horses sold for $27.99 million. The average is up 17.8 percent compared to last year's $59,182.

Make My Deo, by American Ideal out of Electric Fool, is a half-brother to Rodeo Rock, who has earned more than $700,000 in his career for Royal Wire Products. The family also includes millionaire Western Shore. The colt was consigned by Preferred Equine Marketing and bred by Deo Volente Farms.

"He's a nice horse," Peshina said about Make My Deo. "We bought Rodeo Rock as a yearling too and he's done just fine for us. This is a very nice colt, so we were happy to get him. I liked just about everything about him; he's just a nice horse all around. And it's a good farm we bought him from, they're good people.

"It's a big expense for us, we've never gone that high before. We're going to see what happens. Hopefully it works out. We'll find out next year."

Second on the bestsellers list was trotting colt Delayed Hanover, by Southwind Frank out of Don't Wait Up, who was purchased for $230,000 by Ake Svanstedt for owner Melby Gard. He is from the family of international winner Order By Keeper as well as mare Amour Heiress, whose colt Spy Booth sold for $460,000 Monday. The family also includes 2014 Hambletonian winner Trixton. He was consigned and bred by Hanover Shoe Farms.

"I liked everything, it was good," Svanstedt said. "He is a good-looking horse. It will be interesting to see how he does on the racetrack. He has good conformation and the family on the mother is also very good. He is a good colt."

Next was trotting colt Ghetto Boy, by Cantab Hall out of Galloway, who went for $200,000 to agent Robert Lindstrom. His family includes Dan Patch Award-winner Maven. The colt was consigned by Concord Stud Farm and bred by Order By Stable.

Filly trotter Donna Soprano, by Donato Hanover out of O'Brien Award-winner Windsong Soprano, was purchased for $190,000 by Serge Godin's Determination stable. She is a half-sister to Ontario Sire Stakes champions Jula She's Magic (2019) and Tony Soprano (2015). She was consigned by Preferred Equine Marketing and bred by White Birch Farm.

Sun B Kini, a pacing filly by Always B Miki out of One For The Beach, was purchased by Dana Parham for $170,000. Her family includes the dams of stakes-winners Divine Caroline and This Is The Plan. She was consigned by Concord Stud Farm and bred by S R F Stable.

Team Allard bought trotting filly Oh My Goodness, by Andover Hall out of Oh My Darlin, for $160,000. She is from the family of Dan Patch Award-winner Cedar Dove, who is the dam of Team Allard's Hambletonian Oaks winner When Dovecry. She was consigned by Concord Stud Farm and bred by Windsong Stable.

Also selling for $160,000 was pacing colt Abuckabett Hanover, by Betting Line out of All Tucked Up. He was purchased by Tony Alagna as agent for Cousins Stable. His family includes stakes-winner Thong. The colt was consigned and bred by Hanover Shoe Farms.

The yearling portion of the Standardbred Horse Sale concludes Wednesday. The final session begins at 10 a.m. (EST) at the Pennsylvania State Farm Show Complex. The two-day mixed sale begins Thursday morning at 10.

For complete results, visit The Black Book.