Make it nine straight wins for Lucky Promesses

TROIS-RIVIERES, Quebec - Lucky Promesses and harness racing owner, breeder and driver, Jerome Lombart of Bromont, had little trouble leading the fifth race trot field from start to finish and posting their ninth straight victory at the Hippodrome 3R Tuesday evening.

"I have never had a race horse win like this before," said Lombart after the race. "I have had horses before that have won maybe five races in a row, but never one like this that now has nine straight wins. It is such an honor to have bred and owned a horse like her that is doing so well."

The four-year-old mare by Lucky Fool, trained by Andreane Lapierrel, held the field at bay after the opening quarter mile and went on to win with ease by two and three-quarter lengths in 2:01.4 for the one mile race. She is the winningest horse at the Hippodrome 3R this season.

Eau Naturelle (Simon Delisle) was second with Holiday Gift (Sylvain Fontaine) third.

Sent off as the overwhelming 1/9 betting favorite, Lucky Promesses paid just $2.20 to win.

Prior to July 4 when Lucky Promesses starting her winning streak, she had been winless in her first nine starts in 2017.

"I do not know if the streak will continue for us," Lombart said. "As I would hope someone would buy her from me soon. If someone wishes to make me a good offer, I will sell her."

Track Notes: The post position draw take place Wednesday for this Sunday's $480,000 Championship finals for the Breeders Cup and Future Stars Series at H3R. Eight championship races for two and three-year-old trotters and pacers will take place. It will be the richest race card of the 2017 season at H3R. Post time is 12:30 pm.

For more information, visit www.quebecjockeyclub.com.