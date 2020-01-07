Make reservations now For Dan Patch Banquet

The names of the 2019 award winners have been announced so it's time to make room reservations at the luxurious Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Fla., for the U.S. Harness Writers Association's (USHWA) annual Dan Patch Awards banquet on Sunday, Feb. 23.

If you are planning to attend the gala festivities that will honor the best equines and humans in the sport in 2019, room reservations must be made by Friday, Jan. 31. Rooms will go quickly now that the names of the honorees are known so make sure you don't get shut out!

The USHWA rate for a standard room at Rosen Shingle Creek is $199 (plus tax). For a direct link to the Rosen Shingle Creek special page to make USHWA room reservations, please click here.

Depending on availability, rooms may still be available after Feb. 1, but can only be made by calling the hotel directly at (866) 996-6338 and asking for the "Dan Patch Awards rate."

This is the third consecutive year that Rosen Shingle Creek will host the Dan Patch Awards festivities. This year's banquet, which will be held in the Gatlin B ballroom, gets underway with the Red Carpet cocktail hour sponsored by Shartin N at 5:30 p.m., with the awards ceremony starting promptly afterward. The highlight of the evening will be the much-anticipated announcements of Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and E. Roland Harriman Horse of the Year.

Tickets for the Dan Patch Awards banquet are $180, with a filet mignon dinner featured. Tickets can be ordered until Feb. 17 by contacting Judy Davis-Wilson at zoe8874@aol.com or 302-359-3630.

Remember, all attendees will receive a 10-percent discount at all of the hotel's restaurants, a 10-percent discount at the Spa at Shingle Creek, and a green fees discount at the Shingle Creek Golf Club. If you are attending, make sure you tell your restaurant server prior to ordering you are a Dan Patch Awards attendee.

To take out a congratulatory ad in the popular USHWA journal, please contact Kim Rinker at trotrink@aol.com or 708-557-2790.