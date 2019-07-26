Day At The Track

Makethemark takes 141,000€ St Michel AJO

03:28 AM 26 Jul 2019 NZST
Makethemark, harness racing
Swedish Makethemark shook St. Michel for victory.
Hanna Laakso Photo

Sunday’s St. Michel AJO at Mikkeli (Finland) went to 2/1 Makethemark (6m Maharajah-Global Naughty-Conway Hall) handled by Ulf Ohlsson for harness racing trainer Petri Salmala timed in 1.10.2kr over 1609 meters autostart.

The purse was 141,000€ and the winner recorded his 22nd career win in 51 starts now for life earnings of 746,133€.

He was a 2-3-1 slate in seven starts in 2019.

5.8/1 Next Direction (6m Orlando Vici-Be My Luxx) took second for iikka Nurmonen and third was 12/1 Pastore Bob (6g From Above-Estrado OR) handled by Mika Forss.

Mikkeli files

Thomas H. Hicks


 

