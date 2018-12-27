Unbeaten Mallee Reactor going for five

There is real interest in the three-year-old Mallee Reactor going for his fifth straight win tomorrow night at the Mildura Harness Racing Club meeting.

The Auckland Reactor gelding started twice as a late two-year-old for two wins and then was turned out to mature.

Two exceptional winning runs back have got the locals talking up this Murray Jardine trained three-year-old as a possible Derby horse in the making. Winning by wide margins of 19 metres and 21 metres at Mildura in his two runs back, he is expected to win again from the outside post in a six horse race at 8:12 pm local time Friday night. This time Mallee Reactor has a new driver at the helm, Ellen Tormey. Previously Mallee Reactor has been driven by Simon Jardine who this time is driving a part owned stablemate first starter Not A Cracker.

Murray Jardine told Harnesslink today that he is adopting a wait and see approach on whether Mallee Reactor comes through the race this week well, before he embarks on a possible South Australian Derby start. But to date he says that Mallee Reactor has done everything asked of him so far and more. The times he has run here at Mildura, 57 halves is as good as the Free For All horses do, it is a very tight track Mildura. At his last start driver Simon Jardine says that he still had another gear in him so I mean he shows all the signs of a top horse in the making but he is still lightly framed and is still growing so I do not want to put too much pressure on him too soon.

He has not really been tested yet and he has gone very good times around the Mildura track but the competition is not strong here. He will be tested a bit this week as it is going to be 47 degrees here. This area is called Mallee in Northern Victoria and that is what Mallee Reactor is named after. It is the hottest place in Victoria but he is coming along very good, he is a lovely horse. If he keeps improving we are thinking about the South Australian Derby in early February. He is still a bit immature and lightly framed and that, he was only a little fella but he is growing at the moment and as I say I do not want to put too much pressure on him. If the owners here are patient they will end up with a very good horse.

From the In The Pocket mare Our Angel Flight, Mallee Reactor is a half-brother to the good horse Carload 1:56.5, (10 wins 19 placings) with $86,503 in the bank to date.

