Man Donforget Me makes presence known

Man Dontforget Me didn't allow herself to be forgotten after a race-long two-hole ride in the Yonkers Raceway harness racing feature pace on Wednesday as she exploded up the rail late to win it.

Jason Bartlett sent the four-year-old away third-fastest, but their post three positioning allowed them to grab the pocket spot through the first turn. Galleria Gal (Scott Zeron) put up fractions of :27.3, :56.2, and 1:24.1 on the front end and entered the home turn facing pressure from the first-up Mossdale Lottee N (Jim Marohn Jr.) and Man Dontforget Me in the pocket.

Galleria Gal drifted out in mid-stretch, allowing a loaded Man Dontforget Me to surge up the inside and emerge victorious in 1:52. Galleria Gal was a half-length back in second, and Mossdale Lottee N rounded out the triactor. The three others were well back. Correct win tickets returned $15.40 for a $2 base.

MAN DONTFORGET ME REPLAY

Man Dontforget Me is overseen by Daniel Renaud for Robert Di Nozzi of Ossining. The Manhardt mare has visited the winner's circle after nine of her 44 career races and earned more than $120,000. This was the horse's first victory for Di Nozzi, who took ownership of the horse on Apr. 15.

That win kicked off a triple for Bartlett on the evening; he also scored with Robmotion Bluechip (1:55.1) in the third and Homer Hall (1:55.1) in the seventh race.

Also on the card, Industrial Hemp (Joe Bongiorno), a three-year-old Roll With Joe filly, won on her debut in 1:55 for trainer Jennifer Bongiorno and owners Mark and Jacob Graber, Loren Schmucker, and Brookside Stables of Grabill.

INDUSTRIAL HEMP REPLAY

Yonkers Raceway will be back on Thursday, May 20 at 7:15 p.m. with 10 races.

by Nicholas Barnsdale, for Harnesslink