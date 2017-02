A Gold Coast man will face court accused of assaulting three people involved in Queensland's harness racing industry.

The 32-year-old Molendinar man was charged on Wednesday following a four-month investigation involving the Queensland Racing Crime Squad and Queensland Racing Integrity Commission, which included coercive hearings.'

He is due to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on February 15 on two charges of assault occasioning bodily harm and two counts of common assault.

