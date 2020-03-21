Day At The Track

Manawatu cancelled because of Coronavirus

04:00 PM 21 Mar 2020 NZDT
rsz_manawatu.jpg

Following the announcement from the Government earlier today regarding the move to Level 2 on the new COVID19 alert system, HRNZ has made the difficult but necessary decision to cancel the two-day harness racing meeting at Manawatu that was scheduled to take place on Wednesday and Friday of next week.

All trainers with horses entered at the meeting have been notified. The meetings scheduled for (Sunday) and Wingatui (Monday) will continue as scheduled.

HRNZ continues to work closely with RITA, NZTR and GRNZ in an effort to continue to keep racing going as long as we possibly can; with an absolute focus on doing so in a way that is safe for all involved.

HRNZ would like to extend our thanks to those in the industry who have assisted the clubs in adapting to running our meetings on a public-excluded basis.

We encourage all participants to follow advice from the Ministry of Health, particularly in regard to self-isolation, social distancing and hygiene measures.     

As a result of the new Level 2 alert status, HRNZ is moving to limit the movement of licensees between islands. An updated Order and Direction will be issued to this effect by Monday morning.

 

HRNZ

