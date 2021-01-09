Manchego to race in 2021

Mississauga, ON — Trot Insider has learned that harness racing three-time Breeders Crown winner Manchego is being aimed for a return to the races in 2021.

The daughter of Muscle Hill and Secret Magic won six of her 13 starts last season, including her third Breeders Crown title and a jaw-dropping 1:49.3 performance in the Spirit of Massachusetts Trot.

While she was initially slated to retire after the Nov. 21 TVG Open at The Meadowlands, the Nancy Takter trainee will return to training for a 6-year-old campaign after banking $599,451 last season.

“After Gimpanzee and others retired, Nancy talked me into bringing her back as she stopped in great shape,” owner Barry Guariglia of Black Horse Racing told Trot Insider. “We’ll see how it goes!”

