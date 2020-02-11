Mandatory Jackpot Hi-5 payout Saturday

Day At The Track

MILTON, ON - February 10, 2020 - Woodbine Entertainment today announced a mandatory payout for the Woodbine Standardbred Jackpot Hi-5 will be held this Saturday (February 15) at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

Jackpot Hi-5 wagering has been suspended for the remainder of the week until Saturday's mandatory payout. The carryover heading into the mandatory payout is $152,060.29.

The most recent Jackpot Hi-5 mandatory payout at Woodbine Mohawk Park took place on Saturday, December 21, 2019. The carryover heading into the evening was just over $180,000 and a total of $544,793 in new money was wagered. The $1 payout returned $2,905.45.

The draw for this Saturday's card of racing will take place on Wednesday. The Jackpot Hi-5 mandatory payout race will be the final race on the card, which has a first-race post time of 7:10 p.m.

Free program pages will be available at www.WoodbineMohawkPark.com.

by Mark McKelvie, for Woodbine Entertainment

 

 
 
 
