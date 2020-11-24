Day At The Track

Mandatory Super Hi-5 projected at $250,000

03:04 AM 24 Nov 2020 NZDT
WASHINGTON, PA, Nov. 23, 2020 -- Tuesday's Super Hi 5 harness racing jackpot at The Meadows will carry a mandatory payout. With the carryover already at $111,462.16, the final pool is projected to reach $250,000 or more. The last time The Meadows offered a mandatory Super Hi-5 payout, the pool ultimately exceeded $300,000.

The Meadows offers the Super Hi-5, with a minimum 20-cent wager, on the final race of each live card. (The Super Hi-5 will not be offered Monday.) Ordinarily, the jackpot is paid only if there is a unique winning ticket. In Tuesday's must-pay situation, however, all holders of correct tickets will share the spoils.

To make Tuesday's event even more challenging, the final race (race 13) will feature a field of 12, with horses 10, 11 and 12 leaving as trailers from the second tier.

First post Tuesday is 12:45 PM, with race 13 scheduled to go at approximately 4:45 PM.

by Evan Pattak, for the MSOA

