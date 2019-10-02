Manning, Campbell lucky escape in accident

Kerryn Manning posted pictures of the car accident on Twitter, which both her and husband Grant Campbell - and their three horses - were able to walk away from tonight.

A huge sigh of relief tonight for industry champions Kerryn Manning and Grant Campbell, who were involved in a car accident on their way to the Terang trots.

Near Lake Bolac, Manning said another driver allegedly drove their car directly through an intersection, resulting in the collision.

The car Campbell was driving was extensively damaged, as was the float carrying three horses, but thankfully all humans and horses walked away unscathed, though the horses were scratched from their engagements at Terang.

Manning took to Twitter:

Happy to report we walked away with just a few sore spots, car and float not so lucky but horses were ok thank goodness. #incrediblelucky #dodgedabullettoday pic.twitter.com/aCMPRZFlTE — Kerryn Manning (@KerrynManning) October 1, 2019

The images Manning tweeted serve as a reminder that our industry participants and staff are on the road every day and nothing’s more important than safety.

Cody Winnell

HRV Trots Media