Manzelmann cruises to Albion Park victory

The first Metropolitan harness racing meeting of the new season at Albion Park also ushered in the first Saturday night triumph for promising young reinsman Lachie Manzelmann.

The seventeen-year-old steered the Shane Parrish Cruisin Carl to success in the Pryde’s Easifeed Pace defeating Rory Mach by a nose margin in a time of 2:00.1 for the 2138m event.

It was the first training success for Parrish in seven years while it was the first time that Cruisin Carl was back in the winner’s enclosure since May 22, 2015.

Shorty Noonan was the last winner for Parrish while his last Saturday night success came via Speed Gypsie back in 2001.

Parrish claimed Cruisin Carl from an event at Redcliffe back on July 15, 2015 when the Western Terror gelding was prepared by Grant Dixon.

Cruisin Carl is one of only two horses in work for Parrish at his Plainland property, lightly raced rookie Angelofspeed being the other.

Starting from the inside gate, Manzelmann allowed Cruisin Carl to settle comfortably behind the leader The Muse and therefore gaining a perfect trail.

In the straight, Cruisin Carl finished strongly via the passing lane while Rory Mach charged hard deeper off the track.

“My initial reaction was victory and then I seemed to think maybe I got beat, I knew Darrel (Graham – Rory Mach) had all the momentum and he finished very quickly. Luckily, my number went into the frame and I was quite relieved and quite excited too.” Manzelmann said.

With his first full season of race driving now complete and a Saturday night victory against his name, Manzelmann now sits with 28 lifetime winners.

Last season, he landed 23 winners and 62 minor placings from 277 drives.

In his maiden season (2015/16), he partnered 4 winners from 51 drives.

The young horseman is the son of leading central Queensland thoroughbred trainer John Manzelmann and Stace Sallis, wife of respected Wanora trainer Ron Sallis.

Manzelmann started his career with the Chantal Turpin/Pete McMullen operation before switching to the Fernvale stables of Darrel Graham.

“I’ve always been around horses all my life and I enjoy working with them and obviously I got my grounding from Mum and Dad. When I moved down to Brisbane, I wasn’t that keen but then I started working more with the Standardbreds and then it just snowballed.

“It was a good experience with Pete and Chantal and I got my start with them and some good opportunities, I got to drive Munroe which was really good. I’ve kept learning since being with Darrel and I’m really enjoying it.

“My goal this year is to drive as many winners as possible but I’d like to out drive my claim (40 winners) and I’m on the board with one so that’s a good start.”

It could be the first of many visits to the winners circle for Manzelmann on a Saturday night this season, but he won’t forget his first.

by Chris Barsby