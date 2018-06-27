Day At The Track

Maori Time hoists the Aussie flag on Sunday

09:17 AM 27 Jun 2018 NZST
Harness racing
Maori Time is in the care of trainer Stig Johansson

Maori Time may have been handed another visitor's draw but spirits are high in the camp as her European adventure reignites with a second Swedish hit-out on Sunday morning.

Fred Crews' Victorian-bred mare, who is in the care of trainer Stig H. Johansson, will have her first hit-out since the luckless Elitloppet campaign, when she galloped off the gate in her heat after extensive delays and a restart.

She will launch from gate eight on Sunday at 1.05am (AEST) for driver Erik Adelsson and trainer Johansson, with fancied Cyber Lane - winner of 18 of 22 starts and almost $AU1.2 million in stakes drawn in gate two and a likely favourite for the 2140m trot.

Johansson said "I'm pleased with how she feels," according to a translation of his comments to local press. "She feels good and I'm happy with her work. It is clearly tough. I will be happy if she does a good performance."

The race is worth $400,000 SEK ($AU61,000) and is an important next step for Maori Time, who is sponsored by Aldebaran Park and races for charity Women's Cancer Foundation.

"She has a poor barrier but she is fit and ready to go according to her groom, Cecilia," Mr Crews said.

 

Michael Howard

