Maori Time hoists the Aussie flag on Sunday

Maori Time may have been handed another visitor's draw but spirits are high in the camp as her European adventure reignites with a second Swedish hit-out on Sunday morning.

Fred Crews' Victorian-bred mare, who is in the care of trainer Stig H. Johansson, will have her first hit-out since the luckless Elitloppet campaign, when she galloped off the gate in her heat after extensive delays and a restart.

She will launch from gate eight on Sunday at 1.05am (AEST) for driver Erik Adelsson and trainer Johansson, with fancied Cyber Lane - winner of 18 of 22 starts and almost $AU1.2 million in stakes drawn in gate two and a likely favourite for the 2140m trot.

Johansson said "I'm pleased with how she feels," according to a translation of his comments to local press. "She feels good and I'm happy with her work. It is clearly tough. I will be happy if she does a good performance."

The race is worth $400,000 SEK ($AU61,000) and is an important next step for Maori Time, who is sponsored by Aldebaran Park and races for charity Women's Cancer Foundation.

"She has a poor barrier but she is fit and ready to go according to her groom, Cecilia," Mr Crews said.