Marc Campbell Day on Saturday

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE - The top driver in the history of Prince Edward Island harness racing will be honoured Saturday afternoon with Marc Campbell Da y at Red Shores Racetrack and Casino at the Charlottetown Driving Park.

The 'King' of Island racing, Campbell of Winsloe, will be the focus of the Saturday card as he is honoured as the top driver every year of the past decade.

The Saturday program kicks off at 12:30 P.M. with 14-dashes scheduled. Red Shores will have a banner up to recognize Campbell that the fans cane sign, a trackside presentation with a plaque from Red Shores as well as special video clips and races from the driver's career.

Race 13 is the Marc Campbell - Driver Of The Decade pace with a mainstay of the Campbell stable favoured in the $2,600 event. Eagle Jolt has post 2 for trainer-driver Campbell and owners Wilbur and Marie MacDonald of Stratford. The 13-year-old son of Village Jolt will look to add to his 64 lifetime victories from over 330 lifetime outings.

Burn Out Hanover looms a large danger from post 3 with Corey MacPherson in the driver's seat for trainer Jeff Holmes. A son of Well Said out of millionaire pacing mare Burning Point, Burn Out Hanover tired off the front in his latest over a heavy track rated five seconds off due to mud.

Race analyst Les MacIsaac will side with Burn Out Hanover to provide the upset in the Marc Campbell - Drive Of The Decade pace.

"As we said earlier, the front wasn't the place to be last week so we'll cut him some slack for not delivering as the chalk," MacIsaac said of Burn Out Hanover. "There's a ton of thirds there against some big time opposition so he could be sitting on a win."

Other entrants in the field are IC True Grit (Driven by Mike McGuigan), Bank Of Dad (Adam Merner), Santana Sass (Kenny Arsenault), Silverhill Buddy (David Dowling), Hes Marvalous (Myles Heffernan Sr.) and Jeb (Jason Hughes).

The preferred pace lines up in race 7 with Creepin the morning line choice after winning this class last week. Dowling is in the bike for trainer and co-owner Jim Quinn and co-owners Alex Quinn and Carl Peterson. Other top entries are the Jen Doyle trained duo of Winter Blast (Hughes) and Midnight Matt (Arsenault).