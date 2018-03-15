Hambletonian stake payments due now

Cranbury, NJ... March sustaining and nominating payments for Hambletonian Society harness racing stake events are due Thursday, March 15 and per USTA Rule 12 section 4, must be postmarked by midnight on Friday, March 16.
The Hambletonian Society services 132 of harness racing's richest and most prestigious events and provides one-stop shopping for your staking needs. The website Hambletonian.org contains all the tools and information necessary to stake your horse yourself.
Race conditions, payment forms and much more information is now available online. For additional information call the Society offices at 609-371-2211 or email davidJanes@hambletonian.org.
March 2018
2-Year-Old Payments Due
Delvin Miller Adios (and Adioo Volo Filly Division)
Arden Downs Stakes
Breeders Crown
Cane Pace (and Shady Daisy)
Currier & Ives Trot (and Filly Trot)
Dexter Cup (and Lady Suffolk Trot)
The Elevation
Fox Stake
Hambletonian (and Hambletonian Oaks)
Hoosier Stakes
The Horseman
Kentuckiana Stallion Mgt. Filly Pace & Trot (for 2YO Fillies)
Keystone Classics
Landmark Stakes Early Closer
Liberty Bell Early Closer
Madison County
Matron Series
Messenger Stakes (and Lady Maud)
Progress Pace
W. N. Reynolds Memorial Early Closer
Art Rooney Pace (and Lismore Filly Division)
John Simpson Memorial Early Closer
Tompkins Memorial & Geers Early Closer
Ralph Wilfong
Yonkers Trot
3-Year-Old Payments Due
Breeders Crown
The Carl Erskine
Circle City
Courageous Lady Filly Pace
Jenna's Beach Boy
Keystone Classics
Landmark Stakes Early Closer
Liberty Bell Early Closer
Matron Series
Monument Circle
Pegasus Series Early Closer
W. N. Reynolds Memorial Early Closer
John Simpson Memorial Early Closer
The Crossroads of America
The USS Indianapolis Memorial
Tompkins Memorial & Geers Early Closer
Open Payments Due
Battle of Lake Erie
Breeders Crown
Centaur Stakes
Cleveland Trotting Classic
Dan Patch
Dayton Derby Trot and Pace
Hoosier Park Pacing Derby (previously the Indiana Pacing Derby)
Miami Valley Distaff