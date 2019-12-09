Mare beats Bold Eagle in Prix du Bourbonnais

Delia Du Pommereux (on the outside) beats Bold Eagle to the wire

Delia du Pommereux (6f Niky-Noune du Pommereux) rallied to win today’s Grand Prix du Bourbonnais (Gr. II International, purse 110,000€, 2850 meters, 18 starters) in the final strides for reinsman Franck Nivard, trainer Sylvain Roger and owner Noel Lolic, her 13th career victory now for 883,050€ earned.

Delia du Pommereux , off the 2.9/1 favorite, also won this race a year ago clocked in 1.13kr, today it was 1.13.1kr. She was second in 2018 also in the GP Bretagne and Criterium 5 Ans. Today Delia du Pommeraux was forwardly placed early yielding to 3.2/1 second choice Bold Eagle (8m Ready Cash-Reethi Rah Jet) that had worked his way to the front after 1200 meters for Eric Raffin.

The Sebastien Guarato trained Bold Eagle held gamely for second. Fractions were rated (1.12.7kr with 1500 remaining; 1.12.7kr at the 1000 and 1.13.2kr with 500 meters to go). The 53/1 Billie de Montfort (8f Jasmin de Flore -Quismy de Montfort) was third with Gabriele Gelormini up for trainer Guarato. The top three earned Prix d'Amerique invitations.

The 107/1 Uza Josselyn (8f Love You -Teza Josselyn) rallied for fourth with Pierre Vercruysse up for trainer Rene Aebischer and 4/1 Enino du Pommereux (5m Coktail Jet- Noune du Pommereux) was fifth for Matthieu Abrivard and the Roger/Lolic team, this one a half-brother to the race winner. 19/1 Bahia Quesnot and 13/1 Valokaja Hindo took the sixth and seventh checks.

To watch the race replay, click here.