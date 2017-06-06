Day At The Track

Mare captures record that upset punters

05:42 PM 06 Jun 2017 NZST
Capture Me
Capture Me after winning at bolter's odds in Launceston last Friday night
Greg Mansfield Photo

Underrated harness racing mare Capture Me set a record in Launceston last Friday night that most punters would have rued.

At a meeting that resulted in a mixture of favourites and mid-price winners on the eight-event card Capture Me started at cricket score odds.

The Ben Yole-trained mare paid $98.10 for the win and $19 the place on the Ubet tote but where the record was set was the dividends she returned on the NSW tote which was a massive $274.20 for the win and $37.10 for a place.

Surprisingly, Capture Me had some support in fixed odds markets firming from $81 to $61 before easing out to start at $101.

It was a gem of a drive from Natalee Emery who settled the four-year-old daughter of Village Jolt near the rear and five-back the fence from her outside second-row draw.

In the back straight the last time Emery persevered with rails runs and when Crafty Old Fox that had faced the breeze, started to capitulate it gave her the chance to get her charge off the fence and when she eased her out four-wide in the home straight she powered home to score by over three metres.

Olivers Mate came from well back to grab second with Tenfour that had trailed the leaders sneaking into third place.

Capture Me arrived in Yole's stable from South Australia in January and won at her second start for him in Hobart that followed a first-up third in Launceston and she has since notched two wins and five minor placings from 16 subsequent outings.

Peter Staples

