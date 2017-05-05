Day At The Track

Marekt Share returns to The Meadowlands

05:00 AM 05 May 2017 NZST
Market Share
Market Share winning The Hambletonian
Lisa Photo
East Rutherford, NJ - Friday night's harness racing feature at The Meadowlands has an intriguing mix of trotters racing for a purse of $18,000 in the evening's seventh race.
 
Odds maker Dave Brower has tabbed the venerable Market Share as the 2-1 choice as he makes his first start of the year over the track where he won the Hambletonian some five years ago. The career winner of over $3.7 million still competes at a high level and has been battling Open completion at Dover Downs while winning two of eight on the season. Driver Tim Tetrick remains loyal to his Hambo winner who will start from post three for trainer Linda Toscano and owners Richard Gutnick, TLP Stables and Bill Augustein.
 
The competition is led another accomplished veteran in Il Mago who has also done Dover duty lately and starts from post eight for Andy Miller. Dupree was a Grand Circuit stakes winner at two, a disappointment at three and launches his four-year-old campaign after a pair of decent qualifies following a short break for Brett Miller. Another interesting shipper is Truemass Volo, who was a factor on the tough PASS circuit last season and is making his local debut for Jeff Gregory.
 
Friday kicks off Kentucky Derby weekend, be reminded that the gates will open at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and there are contests a plenty and dining delights to be had on racing's greatest day.
 
Post time is 7:15 p.m. for the 10 race card.
 
 
Nick Salvi
 
 
Stallion Name

