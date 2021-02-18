Mares Open Pace to Shes Pukka N

Shes Pukka N wins the Mares Open Pace at Dover Downs on Wednesday night. Harness racing driver Tony Morgan left alertly as opposed to taking back off the pace last week.

That strategy was a winning one.

Shes Pukka N left aggressively and relinquished the early lead to Infinite Symbol A at the quarter. Infinite Symbol N was able to control the race fractions thru splits of :27.2 ,:55.2 and 1:23 flat.

Soho Burning Love A, the 4/5 race favorite and driver Tim Tetrick moved off the rail past the half from last. Soho Burning Love A paced without cover to the three quarter pole but was void of pace. Machnhope shadowed Soho Burning Love A down the backstretch but never threatened the leader.

Morgan chose to pull from his pocket position with Shes Pukka N and attacked Infinite Symbol A in the lane. Shes Pukka N muscled her way to the top and won by a half length in 1:50.2 She paid $16 to win.

Shes Pukka N ( Betterthancheddar ) is owned by Peter Paul Venturini and is trained by Brian Malone.

Infinite Symbol A accepted the step up in class and finished second for trainer Dylan Davis. Dexter Dunn drove. Soho Burning Love A was a fast closing third for trainer Jim King Jr.

Thursday night, Dover Downs will again offer a $5,000 guaranteed pick 5 wager with a fifty cent minimum. The wager begins on the 9th race and concludes on the 13th race on the betting card. The take out is 15%.

Post Time at Dover Downs is 4:30 pm.

For full results, click here.