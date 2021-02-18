Day At The Track

Mares Open Pace to Shes Pukka N

08:59 PM 18 Feb 2021 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Shes Pukka N, harness racing
Shes Pukka N and driver Tony Morgan
Fotowon photo

Shes Pukka N wins the Mares Open Pace at Dover Downs on Wednesday night. Harness racing driver Tony Morgan left alertly as opposed to taking back off the pace last week.

That strategy was a winning one.

Shes Pukka N left aggressively and relinquished the early lead to Infinite Symbol A at the quarter. Infinite Symbol N was able to control the race fractions thru splits of :27.2 ,:55.2 and 1:23 flat.    

Soho Burning Love A, the 4/5 race favorite and driver Tim Tetrick moved off the rail past the half from last.  Soho Burning Love A paced without cover to the three quarter pole but was void of pace. Machnhope shadowed Soho Burning Love A down the backstretch but never threatened the leader.

Morgan chose to pull from his pocket position with Shes Pukka N and attacked Infinite Symbol A in the lane.  Shes Pukka N muscled her way to the top and won by a half length in 1:50.2  She paid $16 to win.

 

Shes Pukka N (Betterthancheddar) is owned by Peter Paul Venturini and is trained by Brian Malone.

Infinite Symbol A accepted the step up in class and finished second for trainer Dylan Davis.  Dexter Dunn drove.   Soho Burning Love A was a fast closing third for trainer Jim King Jr.

Thursday night, Dover Downs will again offer a $5,000 guaranteed pick 5 wager with a fifty cent minimum.  The wager begins on the 9th race and concludes on the 13th race on the betting card.  The take out is 15%.

Post Time at Dover Downs is 4:30 pm.

For full results, click here.

by Alex Kraszewski, for Dover Downs

 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Mares Open Pace to Shes Pukka N
18-Feb-2021 20:02 PM NZDT
Top trot, series champs crowned at Miami Valley
18-Feb-2021 12:02 PM NZDT
Lady Dudette handles field by a nose
18-Feb-2021 11:02 AM NZDT
Versatile Demeter N is off to solid start
18-Feb-2021 09:02 AM NZDT
Series continues at Pocono; Monday card added
18-Feb-2021 09:02 AM NZDT
Hereslookinatyou N digs deep in co-feature
18-Feb-2021 09:02 AM NZDT
OnGait.com dates for yearling auction
18-Feb-2021 07:02 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News