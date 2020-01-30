Marg misses Tontine triumph with farm duties

Hard working Western District harness racing trainer Marg Lee has claimed her very first Tontine Pacing Championship in track record time - but she had to be content to cheer at home while watching it on television.

"I would have loved to have been trackside at Stawell on Monday afternoon, but we're so busy at the moment it's just too hard to get away," Marg said.

"There's not only a big team of horses in work - I haven't enough fingers to count them, but I think it's about 30 - and there's 500 cows to be milked as well!" she said.

Four-year-old bay gelding Keayang Blinky (Bettors Delight-Major Day (Art Major) has been a model of consistency in only 13 career starts to date, and recorded his biggest win taking out the $25,000 Tontine Championship.

Star reinsman Jason Lee, a son of the trainer, worked hard at the start in going forward. While he didn't have the pace to hold out race favorite Zoliver (Greg Sugars), he was more than happy to drop in behind.

The race had plenty of action with a number of runners making forward moves at various stages.

On the home corner it was a match in three, with Lee slipping up the sprint lane to get first prize from Major Assassin and a brave Zoliver. The mile rate of 1.56-8 eclipsed the previous record by nearly half a second.

"I was quite excited to get the win," Marg said.

"I've always thought the Tontine Championship was a bit special and it would be nice to one day get the honors. Keayang Blinky goes along okay and with more time, I'm sure he will get even better," she said.

"His dam Major Day is an Art Major-sired horse who won five races herself and there's a good family line there."

Lee prepared her 500th career win earlier in the season, and she now has 514 on the board with 607 placings for stakemoney of over $4.7M.



Marg Lee who now has 514 winners

She admits her focus is now on the Del-Re National A G Hunter Cup at Melton on Saturday night. The Lee stable star Code Bailey has drawn barrier nine in the $500,000 Group One event.

The five-year-old Christian Cullen-sired horse won the Bendigo Cup in sensational fashion on January 3 and then lost no admirers with a hard-fought fifth (beaten four metres) in the Ballarat Cup a fortnight later.

"His work at home has been excellent. We are very pleased with him and looking forward to competing in the Hunter Cup which looks a great race," Marg said.

"Hopefully I'll make it to that meeting!"

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura