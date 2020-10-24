Marion Marauder retired from racing

Standardbred Canada's Trot Insider has learned that 2016 Triple Crown winner and triple millionaire trotter Marion Marauder has been retired from racing.

The decision was announced on Friday (Oct. 23) by his connections, trainers Paula Wellwood & Mike Keeling, and owners Jean Wellwood and Devin Keeling.

"After consultation with some top equine veterinarians, we have accepted that he will not be able to compete at the elite level. We have also during this period of time explored the possibility of him standing stud, unfortunately his lack of fertility worsened with age and he his not able to breed.

"He is a member of the family and will have a home for life. We have reached out to the Kentucky Horse Park in hopes that he may live out his days in their Stable of Champions, he certainly has earned it," said the connections. "It is not without some emotion we make this announcement but we have been so proud and thankful for his accomplishments. He truly is the Horse of a lifetime."

With $3.5 million-plus in the bank -- more than any other active Standardbred -- and 21 trips to the winner's circle, Marion Marauder boasts the resume of a racehorse that few can match.

He won the Hambletonian, Yonkers Trot and Kentucky Futurity in 2016 to become just the ninth trotter to win trotting's Triple Crown. The son of Muscle Hill - Spellbound Hanover also won the Goodtimes Stakes and a division of the Stanley Dancer Memorial at three en route to a season that amassed more than $1.5 million in purses, topping the North American earnings charts for all trotters. As an older competitor, his stakes scores included the 2017 Graduate Final and the Hambletonian Maturity, the Cleveland Trotting Classic, 2018 John Cashman Memorial and the 2018 Caesars Trotting Classic. The majority of those wins came with regular driver Scott Zeron.

Marion Marauder was also named the 2016 O'Brien Award winner for Three-Year-Old Trotting Colts/Geldings and 2016 USHWA Dan Patch Award winner for Three-Year-Old Trotting Colts before repeating that honour stateside as the 2017 USHWA Dan Patch Award winner for Older Trotting Horses.

He retires with a mark of 1:50.2, taken this year at the age of seven, and sits as the eighth richest North American-based trotter in harness racing history.