Mark Jones jetting to Brisbane

Former World Driving Champion Mark Jones is headed to Brisbane for the winter carnival. And the star harness racing horseman will bring a talented trio to the Sunshine State.

Spearheading his team is the richly talented three-year-old filly Delightful Memphis, a last start runner-up behind archrival Spanish Armada in the Gr.1 $150,000 Diamond on Jewels day at Ashburton last Saturday.

It was the 10th time Delightful Memphis has filled that role against her nemesis during her career.

And while Delightful Memphis has beaten Spanish Armada this season, it’s quickly developed into one of New Zealand’s great rivalries in recent times.

Delightful Memphis touched down in Sydney today (Wednesday) and will complete her journey to Brisbane this weekend.

“The Brisbane trip has been on the radar for some time and while it’s likely Spanish Armada is now headed this way too, we’re going to stick solid and give it another shot. It might be different on neutral ground and with a more aggressive racing style this time around.” Jones said.

The Bettors Delight filly will race on Saturday week (June 17) at Albion Park before taking in the $25,000 Provincial Oaks (July 1) followed by the $75,000 Queensland Oaks (July 8).

Boasting a record of 6 wins and 14 seconds from 22 starts, Delightful Memphis has paced a lifetime best time of 1:51.9 this season when successful at Wairio.

“Her season has been very good with the exception of running into Spanish Armada far too many times, I thought her run was very good in the Jewels and probably a little stiff not to hold the lead which put us one extra spot back on the inside. Her effort to make ground on the other filly in a 25.5 final quarter was quite unbelievable.

“She’s come through that race really well and the trip away shouldn’t worry her, she’s a seasoned traveler and should actually thrive on the Australian style of racing. I’ve driven at Albion Park and they don’t back off, I think that will suit my filly.

“Obviously barrier draws will play a huge part in the race but I’m confident my filly can turn the tables on Spanish Armada. I think it will be rather interesting in the coming weeks.”

Jones is also sending proven Group One winning mare Rocker Band and last start TABCORP Park, Menangle winner Kowhai Monarch to Brisbane.

Rocker Band, a regally bred daughter of Rocknroll Hanover from the New Zealand Cup winner Mainland Banner, will trial tonight (Wednesday) at Bathurst under the watchful eye of Ashlee Grives.

At her most recent start, Rocker Band finished second behind star performer The Orange Agent in the Gr.1 $100,000 Queen of the Pacific at TABCORP Park, Melton on May 20.

Jones has a number of options for Rocker Band during her Brisbane campaign.

The last time Jones competed in Brisbane was back in 2013 when successful aboard Caesar Augustus in the Albion Park Invitational Drivers Championship.