Mark Loewe named VP of Racing at the Meadows

Washington, PA - Veteran horse racing executive Mark Loewe has been named Vice President of Racing for the Meadows Casino, Racetrack and Hotel, subject to customary regulatory licensing requirements.

Loewe has over forty years of experience in the horse racing industry, working both on the backstretch and in the boardroom at many varied locations. A New York City native and graduate of St. John's University, Loewe rose in the racing ranks from groom to successful trainer in the 1980s and 1990s and then made a seamless transition to the management side at Pompano Park in 1991 where he worked until 2014.

Loewe joined Penn National Gaming, Inc. ("PNGI") in February 2008 as General Manager of the Sanford Orlando Kennel Club in Longwood, Florida and since then has assumed racing leadership roles at five other PNGI horse racing facilities (Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course, Beulah Park, Raceway Park, Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway and Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course.)

Loewe was actively involved in the development of the overall racing facilities at Dayton Raceway and Mahoning Valley Race Course and since late 2014 has served as Vice President of Ohio Racing Operations for PNGI. Loewe will retain his oversight of the Mahoning Valley Race Course racing operations as part of his new assignment.

"I'm excited by the opportunity and challenges presented by the Meadows racing operation. I was already familiar with many of the employees and horsemen at the facility and I'm looking forward to positively impacting the racing operations," Loewe said.

"I have the utmost confidence in Mark and his abilities and look forward to his active involvement in the Meadows racing program. He has a proven track record at multiple operations and we are excited to add the Meadows to our stable of 13 owned or managed pari-mutuel racetracks," added Chris McErlean, Vice President of Racing for PNGI.