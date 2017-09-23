Day At The Track

Mark MacDonald nabs his 6000th win

03:44 PM 23 Sep 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Mark MacDonald's 6,000th victory, Harness Racing Atlanta , Harness Racing Plunge Blue Chip remains undefeated, Harness Racing
Mark MacDonald's 6,000th victory
Foto Won Photo
Mark MacDonald's 6,000th winning drive on Atlanta
Foto Won Photo
Plunge Blue Chip remains undefeated
Foto Won Photo

Harness racing driver Mark MacDonald would pilot Atlanta to a track record for freshman trotting fillies by capturing the first division of New York Sire Stakes (NYSS) and getting his 6,000th career driving victory at Vernon Downs on Friday night (September 22). Plunge Blue Chip (Ake Svanstedt) remained undefeated winning the second division.

Fury Road (Chris Lems) would lead the first division ($55,500) trotters into the first quarter in 28.3. It was short-lived when Atlanta (Chapter Seven - Hemi Blue Chip) claimed the top spot just before the top of the back stretch. Owned by Rick Zeron Stables, Holland Racing Stable, Howard Taylor, and Brad Grant while trained by Zeron, she would be joined by the first-over by Supergirl Riley (Marcus Miller) just before the three-quarter marker. The two fillies would then have an epic battle all the way down the stretch.

Atlanta ($7.50) would dig down deep to hold off the heavy pressure from Supergirl Riley (Muscle Mass - Crown Royal), to set the track record in 1:54.0, while getting her fifth career win. All this making win number 6000 even sweeter for MacDonald. MacDonald would later on add win 6001 with Padua Hanover ($3.60).

Supergirl Riley had to settle for second with Perfect Summer K (jimmy Whittemore) getting third.

Plunge Blue Chip (Muscle Mass - Dunk The Donato) would get her sixth win in six starts taking the second division ($56,500).

Big Checkmate (Donald Dupont) would grab the early lead but Plunge Blue Chip ($2.10), who is owned by Blue Chip Bloodstock Inc. and trainer, driver Svanstedt, would take over before the first quarter and put up all the fractions :28.3, :58.0, 1:27.2, 1:55.0. The 2 year-old filly was in complete control and would get a career best time beating her top rival Lima Novelty (Jason Bartlett), who came on late to finish second three lengths back. Big Checkmate hung on for third.

Chris Lems would win four on the night. He got victories with Give Angel Credit ($7.50), Sweet Thing ($2.10), Dreams Beach Boy ($3.30), and In The Clear ($5.10).

Vernon Downs returns to live action on Saturday (September 23) with a 13 race card starting at 6:45 p.m.

For more information go to www.vernondowns.com

John Horne for Vernon Downs.

 

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Grand Circuit stars shine at Hoosier Park
23-Sep-2017 16:09 PM NZST
Homicide Hunters captures $240,000 Classic
23-Sep-2017 16:09 PM NZST
Mark MacDonald nabs his 6000th win
23-Sep-2017 15:09 PM NZST
Our Els Dream N takes $18,000 Open
23-Sep-2017 15:09 PM NZST
All About Madi wins $50,000 Distaff
23-Sep-2017 15:09 PM NZST
Noble Legend on point in feature
23-Sep-2017 15:09 PM NZST
"Yankee Joe" & "Buffalo Bob" Billings winners
23-Sep-2017 12:09 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News