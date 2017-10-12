Mark Purdon chalks up 2000 NZ training wins

Twelve-time New Zealand training premiership winner Mark Purdon wasted no time getting to his 2000th winner tonight at Addington.

In what was his first drive of the night he produced his customary magical drive to win on Bettor Trix, a horse he co-trains with Natalie Rasmussen at their All Stars Stable in Rolleston.

Purdon became the third trainer to reach the 2000 winners club, joining his father Roy (2020 wins) and brother Barry (2414 wins) as the only other New Zealand trainers to pass the milestone.

Bettor Trix ( Bettor's Delight - Tricky Woman) showed she would be a threat in the major fillies races later in the season, by winning her race easily and beating a good field in quick time.

The speedy filly ran the 1950m mobile in a fast 1-56.6 mile rate with a closing 800m in 57.2 and 400m in 28.7 seconds.

Later in the night the Purdon/Rasmussen combination grabbed a quinella, when Tennyson Bromac beat the All Stars stablemate Ohanzee by a short margin, in a strong maiden race.

Natalie Rasmussen was the winning driver on this occasion, with Mark having to settle for second, driving Ohanzee.

Tennyson Bromac and Ohanzee were having their first start at the races, with the winner rating 1-58 for the 1950m mobile. Tennyson Bromac cut out his last 800m off the front in 56.3 with a closing 400m in 27.9 seconds.

Mark Purdon driving Bettor Trix to his 2000th training win.