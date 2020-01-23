Mark Purdon talks his trots life

Mark Purdon has talked about his start in the trots and the champions who have passed through his hands in a must-listen, free wheeling chat with Tooth Be Told podcast host Paul Campbell.

The New Zealand trainer-driver, who said he "never had any aspirations to do anything else", spoke about his family's passion for harness racing and a champion called Lazarus.

"He was phenomenal, he just had everything," Purdon said. "And just a beautiful horse to work with, very intelligent, nothing smart about him or cocky about him, he's just one of the boys. Just a beautiful horse to work with. He was just a champion, an out and out champion."

