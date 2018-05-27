Mark Reggett fined $3200, Horse disqualified

Stewards today inquired into the results of analysis of samples taken from DASHER HOULI following its win in Race 5 at the Launceston Pacing Club on 11 March 2018.

Evidence was heard from representatives of Racing Analytical Services Limited, Racing Chemistry Laboratory and from consultant veterinarian Dr Peter Horridge.

Evidence was also heard from Mr Reggett in relation to his horse husbandry practices.

Mr Reggett pleaded guilty to charges pursuant to AHRR 190(1),(2) and (4) for failing to present DASHER HOULI free of the prohibited substance Arsenic, and pursuant to AHRR 190(B)(1) for failing to maintain a logbook which met the requirements of the rule.

In determining penalty Stewards took into consideration Mr Reggett’s guilty plea, his licence history, his personal circumstances and the need that any penalty reflect the serious nature of prohibited substance offences.

Stewards were also mindful of a report produced by Melbourne University which showed that the ingestion of CCA timber could lead to an elevated level of Arsenic in equine urine, and of notices published in September 2017 warning Tasmanian Harness trainers of the danger of allowing horses access to CCA treated timber.

Mr Reggett was fined the sum of $3000 for the breach of the prohibited substance rule and $200 for the breach of the Logbook rule.

Acting under the provisions of AHRR 195 Stewards ordered that DASHER HOULI be disqualified from the subject race and the placings will be amended accordingly.

Adrian Crowther

CHAIRMAN OF STEWARDS – Harness