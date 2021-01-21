Day At The Track

Marloe Hanover wires the field

06:02 PM 21 Jan 2021 NZDT
Marloe Hanover wins the Dover Mares Open pace for Andrew McCarthy and Nifty Norman, Harness racing
Marloe Hanover wins the Dover Mares Open pace for Andrew McCarthy and Nifty Norman.
Fotowon photo

Marloe Hanover wires the field in the Mares Open/Select pace at Dover Downs on Wednesday (Jan.20) night.

Marloe Hanover was launched from post eight by harness racing driver Andrew McCarthy at the start of the race. She was parked to the quarter in :26.3 by a headstrong Shes Pukk N and Tony Morgan.

Marloe Hanover led the field to the half in :55.1. Dexter Dunn hustled Any Time N to the outside from fifth and raced coverless down the backstretch in pursuit of the leader. Marloe Hanover reached the three quarters in 1:23.3.

In the stretch, Marloe Hanover N dug to win by a diminishing half length in 1:51.1 and paced the final quarter in :27.3.
Marloe Hanover (Captaintrecherous) the 4/5 race favorite, is owned by Let It Ride Stables Inc.

Nifty Norman trains and Andrew McCarthy drove. Shes Pukka N secured the pocket and finished second for trainer Brian Malone and driver Tony Morgan. Anytime N raced a grueling first over trip and finished third. Josh Green trains and Dexter Dunn drove.

Dexter Dunn and Tim Tetrick each won three races on the card. On Thursday (Jan.21) Dover Downs will offer a $10,000 guaranteed Pick-5 with a 15% takeout.The Pick-5 begins with the 10th race and concludes on the 14th race.

The post time for Dover Downs is 4:30 p.m.

 
 
Alex Kraszewski
Dover Downs
