Marloe Hanover wires the field in the Mares Open/Select pace at Dover Downs on Wednesday (Jan.20) night.

Marloe Hanover was launched from post eight by harness racing driver Andrew McCarthy at the start of the race. She was parked to the quarter in :26.3 by a headstrong Shes Pukk N and Tony Morgan.

Marloe Hanover led the field to the half in :55.1. Dexter Dunn hustled Any Time N to the outside from fifth and raced coverless down the backstretch in pursuit of the leader. Marloe Hanover reached the three quarters in 1:23.3.

In the stretch, Marloe Hanover N dug to win by a diminishing half length in 1:51.1 and paced the final quarter in :27.3.

Marloe Hanover ( Captaintrecherous ) the 4/5 race favorite, is owned by Let It Ride Stables Inc.

Nifty Norman trains and Andrew McCarthy drove. Shes Pukka N secured the pocket and finished second for trainer Brian Malone and driver Tony Morgan. Anytime N raced a grueling first over trip and finished third. Josh Green trains and Dexter Dunn drove.

Dexter Dunn and Tim Tetrick each won three races on the card. On Thursday (Jan.21) Dover Downs will offer a $10,000 guaranteed Pick-5 with a 15% takeout.The Pick-5 begins with the 10th race and concludes on the 14th race.

The post time for Dover Downs is 4:30 p.m.