Marsala Hanover sets life mark

WASHINGTON, PA, Aug. 26, 2020 — In a lively affair full of movement, Marsala Hanover made the best move last en route to harness racing victory in Wednesday’s Meadow Cheer, a $206,133 Pennsylvania Sire Stake for freshman filly pacers, at The Meadows.

Marsala Hanover zipped to the lead from post 7 for Scott Zeron only to see the three-wide Continualou overtake her before the quarter. That was the signal for Uptown Hanover to seize the point from fourth. Continualou attacked again with Marsala Hanover in tow — and all this before the half. When Marsala Hanover passed the hard-used Continualou, she was in front to stay, defeating Thebeachiscalling by 1/2 length in a career-best 1:52. Mackie Hanover rallied for show.

Winning trainer Linda Toscano indicated that Marsala Hanover’s demanding trip concerned her at first.

“That’s the first time we’ve really called on her,” Toscano said. “We’ve tried to protect her a little bit, and she’s been the beneficiary of great trips. Today she had to make her own trip. Scott used her hard, and she fought hard to the wire.”

Zeron, however, said he never doubted the daughter of Captaintreacherous -Marinade Hanover would have enough in the tank.

“She’s really a professional horse,” Zeron said. “I knew that I could leave with her and she would relax for me. I would have been content to sit behind Continualou, but the brigade kept coming. The way mine felt up the backstretch, I thought I would let her go her own speed and try to get command of the race. I didn’t think she’d give up, and she didn’t.”

Marsala Hanover, who wrapped up a berth in the $260,000 PASS championship Sept. 5 at Pocono, now has earned $192,435 for owners Enviro Stables, South Mountain Stables, Little E LLC and Westminster Road LLC.

$60,000 PA Stallion Series — 2-Year-Old Filly Pacers

When Odds On Whitney’s big brother appeared at The Meadows July 25, all he did was fly to a world-record 1:47.1 in an elimination of the Delvin Miller Adios Pace for the Orchids. Alas, it was the final race in the career of Papi Rob Hanover, as a fractured coffin bone forced his retirement.

But little sister upheld the family honor big time in Wednesday’s subfeature, as Odds On Whitney rolled home in a stake-record 1:51.3, shattering Brazuca’s former mark of 1:52.2. Fighting Evil was second, 5 lengths back, with Podium Girl third.



Odds On Whitney --Chris Gooden photo

Tim Tetrick had an opportunity to drop in third early with the daughter of Somebeachsomewhere-Panera Hanover, but he abandoned the cones after a few steps.

“She was a touch on the aggressive side,” Tetrick said. “I thought she was the one to beat, so I put her where she could get there easiest. Her breeding says she has a lot of capability. She did it easily today.”

Odds On Racing campaigns Odds On Whitney.

The other stallion series splits went to Darby Hanover and Atomic Fireball.

Darby Hanover began her career in sires stakes, but she has thrived in the stallion series, as she won her third straight leg and nailed down a spot in the $40,000 championship. Winning driver Zeron, who quarter-poled to the top with the daughter of Betting Line-Darena Hanover, said the shift has suited her.

“She’s so comfortable in this class,” he said. “She’s been finishing strong, and that’s the thing you want most for a 2-year-old filly. I think the shift was the right move; hopefully it pays off next year.”

Darby Hanover races for trainer Julie Miller and owners Andy Miller Stable and Caroll Huffman.

The Meadows will host all eight stallion series championships on Monday, Sept. 7.

Trainer Tim Twaddle collected three wins on the 15-race card.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Saturday when the 15-race program features a pair of stakes for freshman colt and gelding pacers — a $213,858 PASS and a $60,000 PA Stallion Series event — as well as a $2,339.43 carryover in the final-race Super Hi-5. First post is 12:45 PM.