Marty Wollam knows what works

Harness racing trainer Marty Wollam is no stranger to what works with young trotters.

The 68-year-old talented trainer-driver--who is in his fifth decade of conditioning Standardbreds-- rarely misses having a few, and in this case, three talented individuals in the Ohio Sires Stakes Championships.

Wollam will harness a pair of freshman trotting colts and one sophomore trotting filly in their respective $250,000 championships, set for Saturday, Sept.2 at Scioto Downs. Post time is 6:30 pm.

Training at his home facility in Vienna, Ohio, this indefatigable, lifelong horseman has conditioned 1,811 winners, along with 1,800 runner-ups and 1,800 third-place finishers from 11,931 starters to $14,463,130 in career earnings. As a driver, he's amassed $5.676.668 from 1,148 winning steers.

Joggingtothebank, a son of Break The Bank K notched his first career victory for Wollam on Aug. 24 in Leg 4 of the OSS series. Owned and bred in partnership by Wollam, along with Dale and Julie Ann Sweet of Toledo and Akron, OH, Joggingtothebank finished under wraps to driver Dan Noble, timed in 1:59.2 at Scioto Downs that evening.

"He's got a lot of natural talent," Wollam said. "He's about as willing as can be and you can do anything you want with him. Plus, he has a strong finish in him. In that last start in the sires stakes, once he got his nose in front he hung on.

"I raced his dam (Jogging Home, 4, 1:56.4f $182,392)," Wollam continued. "We bought her as a yearling at Harrisburg and she made $95,391 for us as a 2-year-old. This is her first baby."

Joggingtothebank has $48,540 in his coffers for his connections thus far from five lifetime starts, and besides his lone victory in the OSS, also has two seconds and one third to his credit. He'll start from post seven in Race 3 with Danny Noble aboard again.

Wollam's other charge in this same event is the Full Count colt Count On Cody, who has two wins, three seconds and a third in six career starts and $49,325 bankroll.

He won his second leg of OSS action on July 18 at Scioto Downs in near wire-to-wire fashion for driver Jason Brewer, timed in a career best 1:57.1.