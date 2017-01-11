Marty Wollam to enter Ohio Hall of Fame

10:02 AM 11 Jan 2017 NZDT
Martin
Martin "Marty" Wollam
Ed keyes photo

Martin "Marty" Wollam, one of the top trainers in the state of Ohio, has been elected as the newest member of the Ohio Harness Racing Hall of Fame. He was elected by a vote of the Ohio chapter of the U.S. Harness Writers Association.

Wollam, 67, has amassed 1,783 training wins, winning 12 Ohio Sire Stakes Championships with such standouts as Full Count, Count Me In, Doink N Doni, Contessa Leigh and Neely's Messenger.

He also campaigned Striking Sahbra, the 2008 inductee into the Ohio Horse Hall of Fame, and Caviar Forthe Lady, a Pennsylvania Sire Stake champion and winner of $567,306. As a driver, Wollam made 1,139 trips to the winner's circle.

A resident of Vienna, Ohio, Wollam was selected as a 2011 Wall of Fame honoree by his home track, Northfield Park.

Wollam will be honored at the Ohio Harness Horsemen's Association banquet in Worthington, Ohio, on Saturday, January 21.

For more information on the OHHA banquet please visit ohha.com or call 800.353.6442.


 

