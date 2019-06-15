Marvalous Jet flies late to win feature

Marvalous Jet (Mike Merton) wins the featured harness racing fillies and mares pace ($10,000) at Tioga Downs on Friday (June 14).

Gigi From Figi (Wally Hennessey) put up all the early fractions (:27.0, 55.4, 1;23.3). Gold Star Mysti (Corey Braden) went first-over and battled Gigi From Figi all the way around the final turn.

Marvalous Jet ($14.20), who is owned by trainer Mario Dessureault and Catheline Pelletier, was second-over third at the three-quarter mark. She moved three-wide in the stretch and blew right by to win in 1:52.4. Gigi From Figi settled for second money. Gold Star Mysti finished third.

Marvalous Jet is a 6-year-old mare by Delmarvalous . She won for the seventh time in 2019. She now has 31 career victories.

Mike Merton drove three winners on the night. His other wins came with Vicky All ($4.70), and Gemalous ($6.70). Jim Meittinis and Jim Taggart Jr. each had driving doubles on the night. Meittinis teamed up with trainer Joe Skowyra to get victories with Law Of Attraction ($8.40), and Blurred Lines ($5.10). Taggart Jr. had wins with Prairie Easter ($4.30), and Delilah De Vie ($26.60).

Tioga Downs returns to live racing on Saturday (June 15) with an 11 race card starting at 6:15 p.m.

For more information go to www.tiogadowns.com.

John Horne

for Tioga Downs