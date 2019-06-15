Marvalous Jet flies late to win feature

Marvalous Jet (Mike Merton) wins the featured harness racing fillies and mares pace ($10,000) at Tioga Downs on Friday (June 14).
Gigi From Figi (Wally Hennessey) put up all the early fractions (:27.0, 55.4, 1;23.3). Gold Star Mysti (Corey Braden) went first-over and battled Gigi From Figi all the way around the final turn.
Marvalous Jet ($14.20), who is owned by trainer Mario Dessureault and Catheline Pelletier, was second-over third at the three-quarter mark. She moved three-wide in the stretch and blew right by to win in 1:52.4. Gigi From Figi settled for second money. Gold Star Mysti finished third.
Marvalous Jet is a 6-year-old mare by Delmarvalous. She won for the seventh time in 2019. She now has 31 career victories.
Mike Merton drove three winners on the night. His other wins came with Vicky All ($4.70), and Gemalous ($6.70). Jim Meittinis and Jim Taggart Jr. each had driving doubles on the night. Meittinis teamed up with trainer Joe Skowyra to get victories with Law Of Attraction ($8.40), and Blurred Lines ($5.10). Taggart Jr. had wins with Prairie Easter ($4.30), and Delilah De Vie ($26.60).
Tioga Downs returns to live racing on Saturday (June 15) with an 11 race card starting at 6:15 p.m.
John Horne
for Tioga Downs