Marvalous Jet flies late to win feature

02:16 PM 15 Jun 2019 NZST
Marvalous Jet,Harness racing
Marvalous Jet winning the Tioga Downs feature
Fred Brown photo

Marvalous Jet (Mike Merton) wins the featured harness racing fillies and mares pace ($10,000) at Tioga Downs on Friday (June 14).

Gigi From Figi (Wally Hennessey) put up all the early fractions (:27.0, 55.4, 1;23.3). Gold Star Mysti (Corey Braden) went first-over and battled Gigi From Figi all the way around the final turn.

Marvalous Jet ($14.20), who is owned by trainer Mario Dessureault and Catheline Pelletier, was second-over third at the three-quarter mark. She moved three-wide in the stretch and blew right by to win in 1:52.4. Gigi From Figi settled for second money. Gold Star Mysti finished third.

Marvalous Jet is a 6-year-old mare by Delmarvalous. She won for the seventh time in 2019. She now has 31 career victories.

Mike Merton drove three winners on the night. His other wins came with Vicky All ($4.70), and Gemalous ($6.70). Jim Meittinis and Jim Taggart Jr. each had driving doubles on the night. Meittinis teamed up with trainer Joe Skowyra to get victories with Law Of Attraction ($8.40), and Blurred Lines ($5.10). Taggart Jr. had wins with Prairie Easter ($4.30), and Delilah De Vie ($26.60).

Tioga Downs returns to live racing on Saturday (June 15) with an 11 race card starting at 6:15 p.m.

For more information go to www.tiogadowns.com.

 

John Horne

for Tioga Downs

 

15-Jun-2019 14:06 PM NZST
