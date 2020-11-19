Day At The Track

Marvalous Song prances in snow to victory

08:00 PM 18 Nov 2020 NZDT
Marvalous Song and driver Tony Hall winning in the snow, Harness racing
Marvalous Song and driver Tony Hall winning in the snow
Chris Gooden photo

WASHINGTON, PA, Nov. 17, 2020 -- Dismissed at 10-1, Marvalous Song overtook the 1-9 harness racing favorite, Seadog Lady, at the top of the lane and drew off late to capture Tuesday's feature at The Meadows, a $10,100 Filly & Mare Conditioned Pace.

Marvalous Song was 5 lengths off the lead in fourth when Tony Hall sent her first up after Seadog Lady. The 5-year-old daughter of Delmarvalous-Margie's Song gobbled up the favorite and defeated her by a widening 4 lengths in a career-best 1:53.4 over a sloppy surface. Grace Ann finished third.

 

Jason Shaw trains Marvalous Song, who lifted her career bankroll to $153,654, for Mason Shaw. It was one of five wins on the 13-race card for Hall, including a pair for trainer Shaw and his son Mason.

Live racing at The Meadows continues Wednesday, first post 12:45 PM.

by Evan Pattak, for the MSOA

 

