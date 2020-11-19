Marvalous Song prances in snow to victory

WASHINGTON, PA, Nov. 17, 2020 -- Dismissed at 10-1, Marvalous Song overtook the 1-9 harness racing favorite, Seadog Lady, at the top of the lane and drew off late to capture Tuesday's feature at The Meadows, a $10,100 Filly & Mare Conditioned Pace.

Marvalous Song was 5 lengths off the lead in fourth when Tony Hall sent her first up after Seadog Lady. The 5-year-old daughter of Delmarvalous- Margie's Song gobbled up the favorite and defeated her by a widening 4 lengths in a career-best 1:53.4 over a sloppy surface. Grace Ann finished third.

Jason Shaw trains Marvalous Song, who lifted her career bankroll to $153,654, for Mason Shaw. It was one of five wins on the 13-race card for Hall, including a pair for trainer Shaw and his son Mason.

Live racing at The Meadows continues Wednesday, first post 12:45 PM.