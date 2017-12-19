Massachusetts 2017 breeders champions

Plainville, Ma---The Standardbred Owners of Massachusetts (SOM) held their annual membership meeting and harness racing awards dinner on Sunday (Dec. 17) at Restaurant 45 in Medway, Massachusetts.

The schedule of evening events included their annual meeting and election of Directors and that saw Nancy Longobardi and Paul Vacca re-elected to the board for another term.

Shortly after, dinner ensued and the rest of the evening was focused on the presentation of trophies to the Massachusetts-bred champions of 2017

Here is a roster of the Commonwealth's best 2 and 3-year-old Standardbreds from this year:

2-year-old male trotting champion:

Hashtagmadeyalook (Chapter Seven-Royalty Free)

4-2-2-0 $77,550 1:56.3

Breeder: Ray Campbell Jr.

Owner: Ray Campbell Jr.

Trainer: George Ducharme

Driver: Chris Lems

2-year-old filly trotting champion:

Bag O Chips (Sierra Kosmos-Heather Spur)

8-4-1-1 $93,100 1:57.3

Breeder: Lindwood Farm

Owner: Ray Campbell Jr.

Trainer: George Ducharme

Driver: Chris Lems

2-year-old male pacing champion:

I'm A Clown (I'm Gorgeous-Lordy Miss Scarlet)

8-4-2-0 $74,490 1:56.3

Breeder: KDK Standardbreds and Nelson Malin III

Owner: Nelson Malin III

Trainer: Kevin Switzer

Driver: Shawn Gray

2-year-old filly pacing champion:

Delco Dusty (Jereme's Jet-Gypsy's Good Girl)

14-3-4-2 $82,803 1:53

Breeder: Jesse J. Delong

Owner: Jesse J. Delong

Trainer: Heidi Rohr

Driver: Greg Merton

3-year-old male trotting champion:

Big Man Ev (Chapter Seven-Possessed By Lindy)

13-9-3-1 $142,300 1:53.3

Breeder: Lindy Racing Stable

Owner: Andy Miller Stable Inc., Lindy Racing Stable, Harvey A. Eisman

Trainer: Julie Miller

Driver: Steve Smith

3-year-old filly trotting champion:

Onangelwings (Archangel-Anotherpennyplease)

5-4-0-0 $90,160 1:58.4

Breeder: Al Ross, Paul Fontaine, George Ducharme

Owner: George Ducharme Stable LLC, Al Ross, Paul Fontaine

Trainer: George Ducharme

Driver: Chris Lems

3-year-old male pacing champion:

Lindy The Kid (Artistic Fella-Lindy's Bandita)

9-5-0-0 $94,175 1:54

Breeder: Lindy Farms of Connecticut

Owner: Lindy Farms of Connecticut

Trainer: Frank Antonacci

Driver: Greg Merton

3-year-old filly pacing champion:

Tanzanite Love (I'm Gorgeous-Love Rocks)

23-3-5-5 $79,234 1:55.3

Breeder: KDK Standardbreds

Owner: Denmar Stable of Florida

Trainer: Robert Marston

Driver: Michael Stevenson

By Tim Bojarski, for the Standardbred Owners of Massachusetts