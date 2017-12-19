Massachusetts 2017 breeders champions

Plainville, Ma---The Standardbred Owners of Massachusetts (SOM) held their annual membership meeting and harness racing awards dinner on Sunday (Dec. 17) at Restaurant 45 in Medway, Massachusetts.
The schedule of evening events included their annual meeting and election of Directors and that saw Nancy Longobardi and Paul Vacca re-elected to the board for another term.
Shortly after, dinner ensued and the rest of the evening was focused on the presentation of trophies to the Massachusetts-bred champions of 2017
Here is a roster of the Commonwealth's best 2 and 3-year-old Standardbreds from this year:
2-year-old male trotting champion:
Hashtagmadeyalook (Chapter Seven-Royalty Free)
4-2-2-0 $77,550 1:56.3
Breeder: Ray Campbell Jr.
Owner: Ray Campbell Jr.
Trainer: George Ducharme
Driver: Chris Lems
2-year-old filly trotting champion:
Bag O Chips (Sierra Kosmos-Heather Spur)
8-4-1-1 $93,100 1:57.3
Breeder: Lindwood Farm
Owner: Ray Campbell Jr.
Trainer: George Ducharme
Driver: Chris Lems
2-year-old male pacing champion:
I'm A Clown (I'm Gorgeous-Lordy Miss Scarlet)
8-4-2-0 $74,490 1:56.3
Breeder: KDK Standardbreds and Nelson Malin III
Owner: Nelson Malin III
Trainer: Kevin Switzer
Driver: Shawn Gray
2-year-old filly pacing champion:
Delco Dusty (Jereme's Jet-Gypsy's Good Girl)
14-3-4-2 $82,803 1:53
Breeder: Jesse J. Delong
Owner: Jesse J. Delong
Trainer: Heidi Rohr
Driver: Greg Merton
3-year-old male trotting champion:
Big Man Ev (Chapter Seven-Possessed By Lindy)
13-9-3-1 $142,300 1:53.3
Breeder: Lindy Racing Stable
Owner: Andy Miller Stable Inc., Lindy Racing Stable, Harvey A. Eisman
Trainer: Julie Miller
Driver: Steve Smith
3-year-old filly trotting champion:
Onangelwings (Archangel-Anotherpennyplease)
5-4-0-0 $90,160 1:58.4
Breeder: Al Ross, Paul Fontaine, George Ducharme
Owner: George Ducharme Stable LLC, Al Ross, Paul Fontaine
Trainer: George Ducharme
Driver: Chris Lems
3-year-old male pacing champion:
Lindy The Kid (Artistic Fella-Lindy's Bandita)
9-5-0-0 $94,175 1:54
Breeder: Lindy Farms of Connecticut
Owner: Lindy Farms of Connecticut
Trainer: Frank Antonacci
Driver: Greg Merton
3-year-old filly pacing champion:
Tanzanite Love (I'm Gorgeous-Love Rocks)
23-3-5-5 $79,234 1:55.3
Breeder: KDK Standardbreds
Owner: Denmar Stable of Florida
Trainer: Robert Marston
Driver: Michael Stevenson