Top trots trainer Michelle Wallis is adamant her stable star Massive Metro has caught up to the best trotters in the north.

But that doesn’t mean she is confident of beating Lemond in the main event at Alexandra Park tonight.

Massive Metro has been the biggest mover in the trotting ranks this season, emerging from the mid grades to down the biggest names in the group one National Trot at Alexandra Park two starts ago.

Back on that track and drawn inside his most serious rival tonight in Lemond you could easily make a case for the five-year-old but Wallis, who along with husband Bernie Hackett won the trotting trainers premiership last season, is cautious.

“I am sure he is as good as horses like Lemond but I am not sure he is as well suited to 1700m,” says Wallis.

“Lemond has a very good sprint record and maybe better gate speed than us so while I am happy with our horse I think Lemond has more in his favour.”

Both group one winners took on lower grade pacers at the workouts last Saturday and performed well so whoever reaches the marker pegs first tonight should probably win. But Lemond can be very hard to follow so if they are the similar odds Massive Metro might make more sense.

Wallis and Hackett have their usual strong team of trotters in and rate Invictus (race one) and Galleons Victory (race four) as other good bets.

Tonight’s main pace looks a great chance for another former group one winner in Mach Shard to return to the winner’s circle providing he can step away safely in race nine while the clash of classic contenders Wainui Creek (filly) and Supreme Dominator (gelding) in race six will be one of the races of the night.

Away from Alexandra Park the harness interest is spread far and wide, with good races at Addington tonight while some high class two and three-year-olds line up at Ashburton tomorrow, where Get Lucky looks a good bet in the Hambletonian.

But the main focus tomorrow will be on Menangle where spots in the Miracle Mile, Ladyship Mile, NSW Derby and Oaks all go up for grabs.

It looks a dream night for multi punters with many of the short priced favourites likely to dominate as rivals look for short cuts to make the finals.

The Kiwis could struggle in the two preludes of the Miracle Mile as they are unlikely to lead and the likes of Tiger Tara and Majordan will be hard to catch but three-year-olds Im Anothermasterpiece and Princess Tiffany are red hot win their Derby and Oaks preludes while earlier in the night an emphatic victory from Chase Auckland in race two could boost his chances of a Miracle Mile invite.