Massive boost for Yabby Dam Farms' draft

The results of harness racing over the summer period have given the Yabby Dam Farms’ consignment for the Nutrien Equine Standardbred Sale on April 10 and 11 a substantial boost.

Always Ready, the winner of the Group 1 $100,000 Vicbred Super Series 4YO Final and the Group 2 Breeders Crown 4YO Championship, has a half-brother by Orlando Vici as Lot 248 in the sale.

The outstanding filly Im Ready Jet, who won the Group 1 $80,000 Breeders Crown 3YO Final and the Group 3 Vicbred Silver, has a half-sister by Wishing Stone as Lot 12.

Three of the gems of the 31-strong Yabby Dam draft are Lot 41, a Muscle Mass three-quarter brother to trotting queen Dance Craze, Lot 40, a Used To Me colt out of a half-sister to Dance Craze, and Lot 127, a Muscle Mass filly from the Vicbred and Breeders Crown champion Reina Danzante, a half-sister to Dance Craze.

There’s an En Solitaire half-sister to the Vicbred and Breeders Crown Finals placegetter Brandlo Prince as Lot 234, a Trixton half-sister to the Central Victorian Championship placegetter and Vicbred finalist Beau Garcon (Lot 178) and a Used To Me colt closely related to the Breeders Crown Graduate winner Kyvalley Chief (Lot 91).

Lot 167 is a What The Hill half-sister to recent Cranbourne winner Megeve, Lot 233 is an Orlando Vici filly out of a half-sister to the dual Canberra winner Orlando Storm and Lot 77 is a Love You filly from a half-sister to the Victorian provincial winner Meydan.

Lot 77 is one of three youngsters from the draft that trace to Maori Miss, the founder of Australasia’s No. 1 family of trotters. The others are Lot 148, a filly by What The Hill from the Lindy Lane mare Showmethemaori, and Lot 195, a Used To Me colt from the 1:59 Sundon mare Abitofmagic.

The Yabby Dam Farms’ draft comprises youngsters by the established sires Orlando Vici (7 lots), Used To Me (5), Muscle Mass (3), Quaker Jet (3), Love You (2) and Dream Vacation (1), emerging sires such as Father Patrick (2), Trixton (1) and Wishing Stone (1) and the exciting first crop sires What The Hill (4), En Solitaire (1) and Uniclove (1).

Full pedigrees can be viewed at www.nutrienequine.com.au

Peter Wharton