Mastercard Horse Betting Sites 2020

In the modern age of online horse betting, bookmakers offer a myriad of payment options.

From cards to e-wallets, it’s easier to perform gambling transactions today.

However, not all new gamblers understand how to bet on horse racing with Mastercard.

This article takes a look at the top Mastercard bookmakers and where to find the best Mastercard horse betting sites.

It highlights Australian Mastercard bookies as well as any Mastercard fees at online bookmakers.

You can read through our list of frequently asked questions below for more help.

The top horse betting sites for 2020 are:

Best Mastercard betting sites

MASTERCARD HORSE RACING BETTING OVERVIEW

Established initially as Interbank in 1966, Mastercard went public in 2006. Today, it’s one of the top accepted payment methods at online bookies. That’s why you’ll find a large variety of Mastercard horse racing betting sites online.

Mastercard betting on horse racing is available at any online bookmaker that accepts debit and credit cards. There may be instances where the bank that issued your card prohibits gambling online. However, these cases are rare, and you should be able to open an Mastercard account with most banks and start horse race betting with it.

HOW TO BET ON HORSE RACING WITH MASTERCARD

After you register for an account and make a deposit, you must verify your banking and personal information before you can withdraw any profit you’ve made. As soon as your account reflects the amount you’ve deposited, head over to the horse racing section and start placing your bets.

There are three ways that you can begin wagering on horse at Mastercard betting sites. The standard betting portal allows you to place pre-race bets before the event starts. While bookies generally close these markets moments before the race commences, you can sometimes view them days in advance.

Ante-post horse race betting allows you to bet on races months in advance. Of course, there’s more risk involved with future bets. However, most of the top Mastercard bookmakers will void punts for any cancelled events or scratched runners.

The most exciting form of Mastercard horse racing betting is in-play wagering. As the name implies, you can punt on markets that open while the horse race is underway. It’s an effective method of making some extra profit during an event.

MASTERCARD HORSE BETTING SITES

You’ll struggle to find a horse betting site that doesn’t accept Mastercard. It provides payment security when transacting online while allowing instant deposits to take place. However, while your transaction might reflect immediately on your Mastercard account, it may take a few days to show in your bookmaker account.

Mastercard betting sites have approval systems to check for fraud or tampering. While some bookies have instant deposit methods, there are a few who take two to three days to review the funds. The bookmaker refers to it as the verification period. This bookmaker payment verification period is normal across the online gambling industry.

The same applies to Mastercard withdrawals at online betting sites. However, the payout waiting period relies on two systems. The first is the bookie’s approval while the second is the bank’s processes. That’s why you may wait up to about ten business days before you see your payout.

TOP MASTERCARD BOOKMAKERS

When it comes to determining the top Mastercard bookmakers, there are some criteria that you should consider. Firstly, ensure that the bookie offers horse racing betting markets. While it’s regarded as one of the top sports to bet on, there are still a few bookmakers that don’t have it in their offering.

It’s best to find Mastercard horse betting sites with fast payouts and as little withdrawal stipulations as possible. While you’ll wait a few days for your payment, you’ll want a bookie that provides high transaction limits. The last thing you want is to win big on a horse and then wait months for the bookmaker to pay it out.

The best online bookmakers accepting Mastercard deposits also provide data protection and hold gambling licenses in the correct jurisdictions. It ensures that any Mastercard betting deposits made remain safe in your online wagering account. Furthermore, it assures you that you’re entrusting your money with a reliable operator.

The final consideration is the welcome bonuses on offer. The registration rewards and loyalty programs generally depend on you making deposits. However, you must check the terms and conditions for whether the bonus stipulations exclude Mastercard transactions.

Unfortunately for Australians it is not possible to claim bookmaker sign up bonus offers because of local laws, although there has been several racing exclusive promotions that are very similar to the banned offering.

Top 5 bookies accepting Mastercard deposits

Now that you’ve seen how to evaluate the top Mastercard bookmakers let’s have a look at some of the best online bookmakers accepting Mastercard deposits.

William Hill

Many horse racing punters consider William Hill to be one of the best online operators in the world. Besides horse racing, they offer other sports to wager on as well as live streaming. New members will receive a $30 bonus by wagering $10 in its sportsbook. Transaction limits are between $5 and $99,000.

Paddy Power

While it’s trendy in the UK, Paddy Power boasts three gambling licenses in different jurisdictions. Live broadcasts also supplement in-play betting. While its welcome bonus consists of a $20 risk-free bet, the minimum limit on payments is $5.

888sport

888Sport hasn’t been around as long as the other horse racing bookmakers in this list, but it certainly has a massive offering. Besides horse racing, it provides a broad menu of sports in its portfolio. New customers can grab a $30 bonus upon signing up. It sets minimum deposits and withdrawals at $10.

Betvictor

Betvictor is another popular online bookmaker that provides live streaming. It also offers the best odds guaranteed promotion for horse racing. If you place the first bet of $5, you’ll receive a $30 bonus. As with 888Sport and William Hill, minimum transactions allowed are $10.

1xbet

If you’re looking for a sportsbook with a multitude of matches, 1xBet boasts around 1000 events daily. While it provides live betting of horse racing events, you can also download its mobile app. The welcome bonus consists of a 100% matched deposit of up to $100.

AUSTRALIAN MASTERCARD BOOKIES

While any of the above bookmakers are amazing to sign up with, some of them restrict punters from Australia. It’s a common occurrence when bookies don’t have a license to provide gambling services in the Australian jurisdiction. However, there are Australian Mastercard bookies available with which you can register.

Please note that, due to the Bonus Bet Ban in the country, no bookmaker licensed in Australia may offer any sign-up or welcome bonuses to Aussie punters.

Bet365

Bet365 has held a license to operate in Australia since 2012. Together with live streaming and some competitive horse racing odds, it accepts Mastercard payments with minimum transactions set at AUD5. Bet365 sits comfortably among the best Mastercard betting sites. Bet365 review.

Ladbrokes

Ladbrokes is another horse racing operator with a Northern Territory Government gambling license in Australia. It’s well known for its fast payouts, even for Mastercard payments. Furthermore, Ladbrokes offers horse racing insurance against post-race decisions. Ladbrokes review.

Unibet

Unibet’s existence in Australian betting started in 2012 when it bought the Aussie gambling company, Betchoice. Besides the other sports listed in its portfolio, it has an entire page devoted to horse racing on its website. The selection includes standard horse races and harness racing. Unibet review.

Neds

Neds is one of the newer bookies to enter the Australian gambling industry. Established by the former CEO of Ladbrokes, the operator consists of expert technicians and mathematicians to provide the best horse race betting experience. It also features state-of-the-art mobile apps for Android and iOS. Neds review.

Sportsbet

Most Australian punters consider Sportsbet to be one of the best bookmakers to enter the Australian gambling arena. It hosts promotions for existing members through seasonal carnivals. With its primary focus on horse racing, it offers an extensive range of events from well-known Australian racecourses and tournaments. We rank Sportsbet as the best Mastercard betting site down under.

MASTERCARD BETTING DEPOSITS

If you own a debit or credit card, you need to ensure that you have funds available. In the UK, financial institutions no longer permit gambling by credit card, as it implies betting with the bank’s loaned funds rather than actual money. Since then, bookmakers have started closing the option to deposit funds via credit card.

Here are the steps for Mastercard betting deposits:

Find a horse racing bookie and register for / login to your account. Open the banking or cashier section. Click on ‘deposit’ and select Mastercard. Enter your payment details. Set Mastercard as your preferred transaction method. Finalise your deposit.

MASTERCARD FEES AT ONLINE BOOKMAKERS

While Mastercard doesn’t charge any fees for betting, the bank issuing the card may charge a small transaction fee. Horse racing bookies also don’t generally charge any fees for deposits or withdrawals. However, it’s always best to check the bookmaker’s terms and conditions.

MASTERCARD BETTING Q AND A