Janos Paulovitz Memorial at Kincsem Park

December 26, 2016 - Veteran Masterpiece (10m Tony Oaks-Fairplay-Witsends Speedy) took today’s harness racing featured Janos Paulovitz Memorial (purse 800,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart) timed in 1.21.4kr over an off track. The 4.4/1 winner recorded his 21st career victory in 100 starts for Amma I., now for 16,768,000HUF earned. Lajos Marton trains and drove Masterpiece. #6 Conway Boko (7g Castleton Bass-Waecon Boko-Conway Hall) just missed and was second for trainer/driver Tibor Hajnal, and Orlando Bloom (8g Zador-Donna Summer-First Dust) was home in the third spot for trainer/driver Imre Fazekas.
The undercard included two year-olds competing in the Ketevesek Verseny (purse 600,000Huf, 1900 meters autostart) and the 1.23.3kr winner was 5/2 odds Walking John M (2m Cigar Dan-Dream Broline-Alf Palema). SRG’s Branislav Mukity teamed the winner that he trains and owns. Walking John M now has three wins and two places in five career outings for 1,728,000Huf earned. Victory Lease (2f Illetmeny-Chippychip GT-Defi d’Aunou) was second for trainer/driver Tibor Hajnal and third was Victoria Top Secret (2f Vioxx SR-Helikon-Awesome Goal) for owner Amma and trainer/driver Lajos Marton.
The 500,000Huf purse Rablany DIJ (1900 meters autostart) went to 1.23.1kr timed and .6/1 Universal Boy (3m Maximus Lindy-Golden Lady) for trainer/driver Balazs Juhasz. The same trainer/driver secured victory in the Vamba Handicap (400,000Huf purse, 1800 meters autostart) with9.4/1 Racing Athlete timed in 1.20.9kr. This six year-old son of Wall Street Banker-Atletano-Endless Sands defeated Kiskarcsi (12g Castleton Bass) with Csaba Lakatos driving.
Other winners of interest were Utah River (3m Cigar Dan-The Asset Queen-Balanced Image) in the Csepeliu Baratok DIJ (400,000Huf purse, 1800 meters autostart) clocked in 1.22.9kr for the 9/2 odds victory with trainer Tibor Hajnal aboard. Later in the program, the Elefant Handicap (purse 400,000Huf, 1900 meters autostart) went to 3.7/1 Rosamundi (8f Chipmate-Kama Sutra-Lindy’s Crown) timed in 1.21kr for trainer/driver Csaba Lakatos after a decisive closing surge,
New Year’s Eve”Ugeto Szilveszter” is next up at Kincsem Park.
Thomas H. Hicks