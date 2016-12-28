Janos Paulovitz Memorial at Kincsem Park

December 26, 2016 - Veteran Masterpiece (10m Tony Oaks -Fairplay- Witsends Speedy ) took today’s harness racing featured Janos Paulovitz Memorial (purse 800,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart) timed in 1.21.4kr over an off track. The 4.4/1 winner recorded his 21st career victory in 100 starts for Amma I., now for 16,768,000HUF earned. Lajos Marton trains and drove Masterpiece. #6 Conway Boko (7g Castleton Bass -Waecon Boko- Conway Hall ) just missed and was second for trainer/driver Tibor Hajnal, and Orlando Bloom (8g Zador -Donna Summer-First Dust) was home in the third spot for trainer/driver Imre Fazekas.

The undercard included two year-olds competing in the Ketevesek Verseny (purse 600,000Huf, 1900 meters autostart) and the 1.23.3kr winner was 5/2 odds Walking John M (2m Cigar Dan -Dream Broline- Alf Palema ). SRG’s Branislav Mukity teamed the winner that he trains and owns. Walking John M now has three wins and two places in five career outings for 1,728,000Huf earned. Victory Lease (2f Illetmeny -Chippychip GT- Defi d’Aunou ) was second for trainer/driver Tibor Hajnal and third was Victoria Top Secret (2f Vioxx SR -Helikon- Awesome Goal ) for owner Amma and trainer/driver Lajos Marton.

The 500,000Huf purse Rablany DIJ (1900 meters autostart) went to 1.23.1kr timed and .6/1 Universal Boy (3m Maximus Lindy -Golden Lady) for trainer/driver Balazs Juhasz. The same trainer/driver secured victory in the Vamba Handicap (400,000Huf purse, 1800 meters autostart) with9.4/1 Racing Athlete timed in 1.20.9kr. This six year-old son of Wall Street Banker -Atletano- Endless Sands defeated Kiskarcsi (12g Castleton Bass ) with Csaba Lakatos driving.

Other winners of interest were Utah River (3m Cigar Dan -The Asset Queen- Balanced Image ) in the Csepeliu Baratok DIJ (400,000Huf purse, 1800 meters autostart) clocked in 1.22.9kr for the 9/2 odds victory with trainer Tibor Hajnal aboard. Later in the program, the Elefant Handicap (purse 400,000Huf, 1900 meters autostart) went to 3.7/1 Rosamundi (8f Chipmate -Kama Sutra- Lindy’s Crown ) timed in 1.21kr for trainer/driver Csaba Lakatos after a decisive closing surge,

New Year’s Eve”Ugeto Szilveszter” is next up at Kincsem Park.