Janos Paulovitz Memorial at Kincsem Park

03:02 AM 28 Dec 2016 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Masterpiece Masterpiece Rosamundi
Masterpiece
Kincsem Park Photo
Masterpiece (inside)
Kincsem Park Photo
Rosamundi
Kincsem Park Photo

December 26, 2016 - Veteran Masterpiece (10m Tony Oaks-Fairplay-Witsends Speedy) took today’s harness racing featured Janos Paulovitz Memorial (purse 800,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart) timed in 1.21.4kr over an off track. The 4.4/1 winner recorded his 21st career victory in 100 starts for Amma I., now for 16,768,000HUF earned. Lajos Marton trains and drove Masterpiece. #6 Conway Boko (7g Castleton Bass-Waecon Boko-Conway Hall) just missed and was second for trainer/driver Tibor Hajnal, and Orlando Bloom (8g Zador-Donna Summer-First Dust) was home in the third spot for trainer/driver Imre Fazekas.

The undercard included two year-olds competing in the Ketevesek Verseny (purse 600,000Huf, 1900 meters autostart) and the 1.23.3kr winner was 5/2 odds Walking John M (2m Cigar Dan-Dream Broline-Alf Palema). SRG’s Branislav Mukity teamed the winner that he trains and owns. Walking John M now has three wins and two places in five career outings for 1,728,000Huf earned. Victory Lease (2f Illetmeny-Chippychip GT-Defi d’Aunou) was second for trainer/driver Tibor Hajnal and third was Victoria Top Secret (2f Vioxx SR-Helikon-Awesome Goal) for owner Amma and trainer/driver Lajos Marton.

The 500,000Huf purse Rablany DIJ (1900 meters autostart) went to 1.23.1kr timed and .6/1 Universal Boy (3m Maximus Lindy-Golden Lady) for trainer/driver Balazs Juhasz. The same trainer/driver secured victory in the Vamba Handicap (400,000Huf purse, 1800 meters autostart) with9.4/1 Racing Athlete timed in 1.20.9kr. This six year-old son of Wall Street Banker-Atletano-Endless Sands defeated Kiskarcsi (12g Castleton Bass) with Csaba Lakatos driving.

Other winners of interest were Utah River (3m Cigar Dan-The Asset Queen-Balanced Image) in the Csepeliu Baratok DIJ (400,000Huf purse, 1800 meters autostart) clocked in 1.22.9kr for the 9/2 odds victory with trainer Tibor Hajnal aboard. Later in the program, the Elefant Handicap (purse 400,000Huf, 1900 meters autostart) went to 3.7/1 Rosamundi (8f Chipmate-Kama Sutra-Lindy’s Crown) timed in 1.21kr for trainer/driver Csaba Lakatos after a decisive closing surge,

New Year’s Eve”Ugeto Szilveszter” is next up at Kincsem Park.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Tater Twister repeats in Trotting Feature
28-Dec-2016 17:12 PM NZDT
Barn Girl wins Meadows feature
28-Dec-2016 14:12 PM NZDT
Outstanding contribution to harness racing
28-Dec-2016 08:12 AM NZDT
Gala New Year's Eve celebration
28-Dec-2016 08:12 AM NZDT
Pick-4 guarantee spikes to $10,000
28-Dec-2016 08:12 AM NZDT
Buffalo Raceway's opening week
28-Dec-2016 06:12 AM NZDT
Unallocated funds will be diverted to?
28-Dec-2016 03:12 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News