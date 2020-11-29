Caviart Ally took full advantage of her inside starting position and worked out a perfect pocket-sitting trip to surge past the pace-setting Shartin N in mid-stretch to prevail by a neck in 1:52.1 in the sixth race $100,000 Blue Chip Matchmaker harness racing Invitational at Yonkers Raceway.

Shartin N, the 2019 Horse of the Year and defending Blue Chip Matchmaker Champion left quickly from post position seven and controlled the race throughout but had to settle for second.

Snobbytown finished third five and one-quarter lengths behind.

It was Caviart Ally's third win in 2020 and 28th lifetime for driver Andrew McCarthy and trainer Brett Pelling.

The winner's share leaves her just shy of $2 million in career earnings at $1,974,971.

The six-year-old mare is owned by Caviart Farms of Vienna, Virginia.

As the 8-5 second choice, she paid $5.50 to win.

Caviart Ally

In the eighth race $125,000 Borgata Pacing Series Eligibles Invitational, This Is The Plan closed past the tiring leaders to win by half a length in 1:52 paying $5.60 to win as the 9-5 second choice.

This Is The Plan left alertly from the outside starting position to tuck in fourth and worked out a second over trip for driver George Brennan. The Ron Burke trainee notched his fourth win of 2020 for owners Burke Racing, Weaver, Bruscemi, Jerry and Theresa Silva and Larry Karr.

This Is The Plan

Ostro Hanover held second after setting the pace and Tookadiveoffdipper was two and one-quarter lengths back in third.

The Blue Chip Matchmaker and Borgata Pacing Series races were originally scheduled to begin March 13 and 14 but were canceled when the racetrack closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of the customary five legs and final, the races were altered to be one dash invitationals for horses that were eligible for the original races this Spring.

Alex Dadoyan

Director of Racing