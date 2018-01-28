Matias Ruiz trainee takes $40,000 Open

YONKERS, NY, Saturday, January 27, 2018 — Orillia Joe ($17.80) and harness racing driver Brent Holland kept the form spree going Saturday night (Jan. 27th), winning Yonkers Raceway’s $40,000 Open Handicap Pace.

In play from outside post position No. 7, Orillia Joe had a first-turn impediment when Delaware invader Cajon Lightning (Jordan Stratton) made a filthy break. That forced Orillia Joe wide, making the lead before a :27.3 opening quarter-mile.

Pole-assigned Western Hill (Jason Bartlett) was able to secure the pocket, while 3-2 choice Gokudo Hanover (Matt Kakaley) found a seat third. It was a rated :57.1 intermission before ‘Gokudo’ was out first-up. That one wasn’t making the requisite strides in and out of a 1:25.3 three-quarters, as Orillia Joe owned a length lead into the lane.

The closers arrived, but too late. Orillia Joe whipped Take it Back Terry (George Brennan) by a neck in 1:54.2. Dream Out Loud N (Dan Dube), as the 40-1 rank outsider, angled off the cones for a crisp third, while Killer Martini (Eric Goodell) and Western Hill settled for the minors

For fourth choice Orillia Joe, an 8-year-old Western Ideal gelding by Joe P Racing and trained by Matias Ruiz, it was his third win in as many seasonal starts. The exacta paid $166.50, with the triple returning $1,895.

Sunday’s (Jan. 28th) ‘French’ matinee goes with a first post of High Noon. The 10-race card features six ‘French’ trots (races 5 through 10) and the ‘New York, New York Double’ (Aqueduct’s 3rd race, Yonkers’ 6th race).

Frank Drucker